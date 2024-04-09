Young Sheldon Spinoff Stars Emily Osment And Montana Jordan Provide Update On When Their Show Starts Filming

Young Sheldon is drawing to a close, but there's no end in sight for at least two of its characters. The spinoff to The Big Bang Theory is now getting its own spinoff, and according to its stars, it looks like it'll be kicking off soon. This is because Emily Osment and Montana Jordan provided an update on when Georgie and Mandy's spinoff will start filming, and it isn't that far off.

Fans feeling glum about the photo of the cast in all-black or the fact that Jim Parsons' return feels like the end of an era can take solace in the fact we won't have long to wait until the new Young Sheldon spinoff is underway. Emily Osment shared an update with Entertainment Tonight on where things stand with their upcoming series and when things are expected to get rolling:

We're so excited, I just can't wait. We're starting in July, I think, and we're kind of a little blown away by all the people that are around us right now, and the fact that we get to do this because this amazing show is so great.

It's great to hear Emily Osment is just as thrilled about the spinoff as she was when she first heard about it, which must've been an overwhelming experience, considering it coincided with the news of Young Sheldon ending.

The unnamed spinoff will follow Georgie and Mandy in their married life, and one can assume other members of the Cooper family may pop in and out as well. One name that may not be around though is Sheldon, considering he leaves Texas for college at Cal Tech shortly after George Sr.'s death.

Unfortunately, the stars can't spoil anything for fans even if they wanted to, as Montana Jordan said they haven't seen anything from the upcoming show:

We have not seen any scripts. We haven’t seen nothing.

Young Sheldon's final season has been slowly laying the groundwork for the spinoff and showing a look ahead at the futures of each Cooper child down the road. For Georgie and Mandy, their wedding is happening in Season 7, Episode 7, so it's assumed the story will only further set up this upcoming spinoff to prepare it for the 2024-2025 television season.

Young Sheldon Final Season Premiere: 3 Changes That I Think Set Up George's Death

Unfortunately, there is another dark cloud hanging over this Young Sheldon spinoff. Fans of The Big Bang Theory may know that Georgie reveals he has two ex-wives when reconciling with Sheldon as an adult. Considering he hasn't married anyone else in the series to this point, it's assumed that his marriage with Mandy will come to an end eventually.

With that said, Young Sheldon creator Steve Molaro has explained that they are not above changing certain elements of character stories regardless of what The Big Bang Theory did. Will they retcon Georgie's story with Mandy, or is this spinoff already heading toward a downer twist? As a fan of the series, I can really hope not, because I love them as a couple, and I hope we're all not just tuning in to see them fall out of love down the stretch.

Fortunately, we don't have to worry about that right now as filming for the Young Sheldon spinoff hasn't taken place yet, and there are other shows on the 2024 TV schedule to look forward to. Continue to tune in to new episodes of the original spinoff of The Big Bang Theory in the meantime, which airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.