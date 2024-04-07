A Young Sheldon BTS Photo Has Key Family Members All Dressed In Black, And It Could Be Foreshadowing The Show's Big Final Season Death

Young Sheldon’s conclusion on CBS after seven seasons is near and, with that, there are a few lingering inevitabilities. The biggest among them is the death of Cooper family patriarch George, as fans of the Big Bang Theory franchise have long known that he died during Sheldon’s youth. So far, there have seemingly been hints at George Sr.’s death , but there have been no concrete indications in regard to how the series might have it on or off screen. But, in an interesting turn of events though, a cast member has shared a BTS photo, which shows some major extended family members dressed in black. As a result, like so many fans, I’m wondering if this is foreshadowing the previously mentioned event.

Rachel Bay Jones, who plays Audrey McAllister (the mother of Georgie Cooper’s new wife, Mandy), shared the photo to her Instagram. In it, you can see Jones alongside Mandy actress Emily Osment, Will Sasso – who plays Jim McAllister – and Wallace Shawn, who plays Dr. John Sturgis. The black-and-white photo shows the four stars decked out in formal attire that admittedly seems fit for a funeral. Check out Jones’ photo and consider what it may link to:

Though there’s no context here, this is definitely an interesting piece of behind-the-scenes content. On the surface, it would seem logical that this photo could indeed be a hint at the demise of the affable George Cooper. Heck, the black-and-white filter even makes it a bit more ominous. Yet I’m thinking that Rachel Bay Jones honestly added that more to enhance the aesthetic and not convey some sense of dread.

Despite that, it’s still hard not to think about the fate that canonically befalls Mr. Cooper, especially now that the coming-of-age sitcom is in the home stretch of its final season. The prospect of possibly seeing his passing play out – funeral and all – is daunting. But, then again, it’s been a long time coming, as some even thought George could’ve died in Season 5 .

Season 7 hasn’t been all doom and gloom, of course, as there have been reasons for fans to celebrate. As alluded to earlier, the latest episode – “A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet” – saw Georgie and Mandy finally tie the knot. That development came a season after the latter gave birth to the couple’s first child, baby daughter Constance. And this season won’t mark the end for the growing family either.

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan are set to reprise their roles as the two partners in a Georgie and Mandy-centric continuation series. The pair have shared minimal details on the show thus far, though they did reveal that they learned about the spinoff on the same day they were told that YS would end with Season 7. It’s early days but, when Osment reacted to the news , she suggested that fans will want to “stick around” for what’s coming.

It’s definitely possible that Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso and even Wallace Shawn could reprise their roles on the upcoming show. Though, barring any flashbacks or dream sequences, Lance Barber may not appear as George Cooper, considering what’s to come. His character’s death is a grim prospect, and speculation regarding when it’ll happen on Young Sheldon will likely continue until it happens. Let’s hope that whenever it does occur, it plays out in a manner that feels right and sends off George in a fitting way.

