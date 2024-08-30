10 Classic Disney Channel Original Movies That Handle Heavy Topics

During the 2000s, Disney Channel Original Movies from your childhood came with plenty of laughs and feel-good moments. But on top of that, there are Disney classics that introduced us to hard topics that felt way beyond my maturity level at the time. Here are examples of 10 classic DCOMs that handle heavy topics with lessons you could carry with you as you grew up.

The Color Of Friendship (2000)

One of the great Black stories that you can stream on Disney+ is The Color of Friendship. Set in 1977, the Dellums family is surprised to host Mahree, a white exchange student from South Africa. Through this movie, we see heavy scenes of racism with racial slurs being thrown at Black characters and the South African government’s control during Mahree's stay with the Dellums.

The biographical DCOM taught me about the injustice faced by activist Steve Biko as well as the impact of apartheid in South Africa compared to the U.S. It also serves as an important lesson for kids that race shouldn’t determine friendships with a deep emphasis on fairness for all people.

Tru Confessions (2002)

Shia LaBeouf has been in a lot of movies where he’s shown himself to be a serious actor . But his performance in Tru Confessions was profoundly impactful. He played a teenager, Eddie, with an intellectual disability due to not getting enough oxygen at birth. Not only does Eddie have his sadness and frustration at trying to fit in, but his family has their share of challenges.

The Walker family consists of one passive parent, another who is easily frustrated due to his high-pressure job, and a sibling striving to live a “normal” life but who can’t ignore her brother’s struggles. The biggest lesson I learned from Tru Confessions is that intellectual growth may not improve in teens like Eddie, but their happiness and love of life outshine any obstacles.

Tiger Cruise (2004)

When the 9/11 attacks occurred, I only understood the gravity of the situation from the news and class discussions. Watching the DCOM Tiger Cruise as a young child taught me the emotional impact of the attacks.

In the biographical drama, children of deployed Marines on the USS Constellation ship learn about the attacks in New York City. Tears fall down the eyes of those hearing about their country being under attack. Young kids face the fear of being away from home while their parents place the ship on full alert. Although I wish the movie explored the topic more deeply, Tiger Cruise still effectively conveyed the uncertainty and emotional weight of the attacks.

Motorcrossed (2001)

Growing up, I believed certain sports were off-limits to women. However, watching Motorcrossed showed me that women can excel in any sport as long as they’re disciplined, practice, and have the drive and support to help them win.

In one of the best DCOMs to watch on Disney+ , Andi Carson masquerades as her twin brother to race for the cup after he gets injured. However, her dad is against Andi taking part in a male-dominated sport that poses a danger even though it doesn’t prevent him from having his son compete. We see her get taunted by her male competitors and the lengths she goes through to be taken seriously as a racer. But, as Andi more than proves she’s capable of racing against her male components, Motorcrossed shows that women possess just as much talent in sports as men.

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)

With popular male chefs like Bobby Flay and Emeril Lagasse, I used to think no one would make fun of a guy who could cook. But, Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off taught me that some still think spending time in the kitchen is effeminate.

Teen baseball player Eddie is mocked by guys and girls in his school for taking part in a cook-off contest. Not to mention, he has tense moments with his dad who makes him feel he needs to choose between cooking or playing baseball. One serious message in the comedy TV movie is that kids get bullied or judged for showing skills typically linked to the opposite gender. Nonetheless, it reminds me we should never be ashamed of our talents no matter what they are.

The Luck Of The Irish (2001)

Like teenager Kyle, I always believed growing up that if you were born and raised in America, then you’re solely an American. But as it was established by The Luck of the Irish, just because we all live in one country doesn’t mean we should ever forget where we came from.

Found on the Disney Channel every St. Patrick’s Day , The Luck of the Irish had Kyle not think much of his heritage until he learned about step-dancing and how his Irish ancestors had challenges finding jobs and receiving fair treatment when first coming to America. By embracing your heritage and having all Americans blend together in harmony, as shown in the finale, we reflect the foundational values this country was built on.

Pixel Perfect (2004)

Perfection is something that many of us strive for. In Pixel Perfect, the heavy theme of trying to “bottle perfection” is widely discussed. Teen genius Roscoe won’t settle for less than perfect in his skills and the people around him. When he creates a hologram named Loretta to help his friend, Samantha, with her band’s success, Samantha can’t help but be jealous of how easy everything comes to Loretta.

She has heartbreaking moments of seeing someone who’s not real doing everything flawlessly that she’s strived to do as a musician. The biggest takeaway from the sci-fi comedy is that no human being is perfect and to accept everyone for who they are and who they aren’t.

Smart House (1999)

While teenager Ben Cooper signed up to win a smart house for the exclusive high-tech prize of an A.I. housekeeper, he also wanted that house due to grieving his deceased mother. Watching his old videos of his mother in tears to the anger he has for his dad falling in love with the house’s creator, he clearly doesn’t want to adjust to a life without his mother.

To prevent his dad from getting remarried and having a mother figure in the house, Ben wants to train the smart house to have all of the maternal features possible to avoid another woman in the house. We see the contrast between him and his younger sister who has little memory of her mother while the loss for Ben still hits him hard. Throughout Smart House, we see that Ben’s father’s reasons for wanting to date again are not for the intentions of replacing his deceased wife. It’s to find happiness again and bring his children a new friend to have.

Don’t Look Under The Bed (1999)

Our imagination reaches unlimited potential when we’re kids, like being able to come up with an imaginary friend. That’s what the main character, Frances, in Don’t Look Under the Bed had when she was younger until her little brother getting leukemia forced her to grow up. But, when a boogeyman wreaks havoc on her town, Frances realizes she’s not as grown up as she thought.

She's able to see Larry, an imaginary friend only kids can see, who’s to help her defeat the boogeyman. A deep quote that all viewers can hold dear is when Larry advises Frances, “Just because you’re getting older doesn’t mean you have to get old.” We can learn through Don’t Look Under the Bed that we don’t have to leave all childish things behind.

Miracle In Lane 2 (2000)

While a lot of famous athletes we see on TV are able-bodied, there are plenty of sports heroes with physical disabilities who have as much stamina as anyone else. Justin Yoder taught me that in the movie, Miracle in Lane 2, about a wheelchair-bound boy born with spina bifida who would love to win a sports trophy like his older brother. He tries out for soap box derby racing using a hand brake for his car.

But, Justin faces challenges of fighting headaches that come with his condition as well as the soap box derby business not bending well to Justin’s need for a hand brake. People watching Miracle in Lane 2 will be inspired to pursue sports despite any physical challenges, like Olympic pommel horse athlete Stephen Nedoroscik, who, despite eye issues, is constantly compared to Clark Kent .