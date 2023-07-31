Zooey Deschanel Recalls Meeting Boyfriend Jonathan Scott On Carpool Karaoke And How The Segment Came Together

Zooey Deschanel has been pretty busy with gigs since the end of New Girl, and that includes branching out into home renovation via HGTV. All the while, she's been in a relationship with network veteran Jonathan Scott. Deschanel and Scott have been together since 2019, when they met while working on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. The romance seems to be heating up, as they're rumored to be getting engaged soon. Deschanel also recently opened up about renovating her dream home with Scott and is now recalling their TV segment and how it came together.

Zooey and Emily Deschanel appeared on Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke, which is based on the popular segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The sisters were joined by Jonathan and Drew Scott, a.k.a. the Property Brothers of HGTV, and said collaboration helped kickstart Zooey and Jonathan's romance. The Elf alum spoke to ET about her and Jonathan’s “meet-cute,” and her comments were so sweet:

This was, like, my meet-cute with Jonathan, my boyfriend. It's so sweet to see this. How many people can say they have them meeting their partner -- the whole, like, first meeting on video? I don't think that many people can say that -- with our siblings present. Not many people!

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

There are a number of couples who start as co-stars and, in many cases, fans are delighted by such pairings. One can't help but smile about the fact that Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are still going strong. They definitely met in a unique way and, years from now (should they remain an item), they'll have a cute story they can tell together. Some may be tempted to assume their meeting was just a stroke of luck but, as Deschanel explained, it was carefully planned out:

It wasn't random. They had come to me a bunch of times with different people. Some of them I was like, 'Oh, that's a good idea,' but I couldn't do it and then some of them I'm like, 'I don't know if that makes sense to me.' When they said the Property Brothers and the Deschanel sisters, I was like, 'That's funny. I like the idea.' I wasn't thinking I'd find romance, but I thought we'd find a fun afternoon. But yeah, I mean, it's defined me. It was the best publicity -- the best publicity that I've ever done, I guess.

The Deschanel sisters and Property Brothers certainly played off each other well. That's a testament to the folks at Carpool Karaoke, who aimed to drop intriguing combinations of stars in the famed car seats. Zooey has proven to have a keen eye for what's entertaining, so it tracks that she'd agree with the notion of she and her sister being paired with the Scotts. However, I'm not sure she expected to find love, in addition to a good time.

At this point, fans are naturally wondering whether the couple will tie the knot. Months ago, Jonathan Scott opened up about the pressure he feels to marry Deschanel and declared that they'll get there when they're ready. That's fair, as only they'll know when they're comfortable with taking that walk down the aisle. In the meantime though, they two will continue to enjoy their romance as it stands. I'd think that they'll also maintain gratitude to the musical TV show for (unintentionally) bringing them together in the first place.

Speaking of which, you can watch their adorable meet-cute on Carpool Karaoke by streaming it with an Apple TV+ subscription, as that membership will get you access to all five seasons of the series.