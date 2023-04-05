Zooey Deschanel Talks All The Pitfalls Of Renovating Her Dream Home With Property Brother Jonathan Scott

Former New Girl star Zooey Deschanel (who just landed her first major TV role since her Fox show ended) has been having quite a lovely time in her personal life over the past few years. She met Property Brothers host Jonathan Scott while filming a “Carpool Karaoke” segment in the fall of 2019, and the two began dating not long after. Soon, she was helping to do demo on another of his HGTV hits , sharing sweet anniversary messages on social media, and listening as he sidestepped questions about starting a family . By early 2022, they’d also bought a house together, and now the actress has opened up about the pitfalls of renovating it with him.

What Did Zooey Deschanel Say About Renovating Her Dream Home With Jonathan Scott?

The Elf cast member and her HGTV star love have been getting along like gangbusters for nearly four years now, successfully co-parenting her kids with her ex-husband, sharing wonderful Valentine’s Day meals , and, yes, turning the Los Angeles house they bought into their dream home . As Deschanel noted to the Wall Street Journal , however, they did have to do all of their renovating in the midst of the pandemic, so it wasn’t easy. When asked what her favorite/funniest memory from the process was, she replied:

Well, it depends on what you think is funny. When you’re renovating a home during a pandemic, there was something at every turn where we didn’t know it was going to take this long. We decided to build the solarium, which has lots of steel and glass. And then of course, lumber we needed for the house, we had a pandemic that made all those prices go way up. There was a while when all of our glass was sitting on a dock.

Anyone who’s checked out just one episode of a remodeling show like the ones that Scott and his brother head up will know that there are almost always unforeseen issues/costs when it comes to renovating homes. So I can only imagine that those problems increased by a great deal while attempting to do the same as the pandemic raged on.

Their Brentwood home, which is a five-bedroom Georgian revival house, took two years to renovate. The couple revealed the finished project in January of this year on the twins’ website, Drew & Jonathan , which has been following along with their progress as they worked to get every detail right and include all of the features they wanted for their forever home.

This includes lots of sustainable features, pretty patterns, a special craft space for Deschanel (be still my heart), a lavish outdoor kitchen, and the solarium the actress spoke of in her interview. That space features olive trees, a glass ceiling, and a balcony which connects to each bedroom, among other things. It’s wonderful that they were finally able to overcome all of the challenges involved in the renovation, because not only do they now have their perfect space, but we all also have plenty of inspiration from the photos, as well.