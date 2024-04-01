The Euphoria Season 3 Delay Doesn't Bother Me For One Key Reason

When it comes to TV shows about high schoolers, producers and studios typically seem keen on swiftly moving from one season to the next. That clearly hasn't been the case with HBO’s Euphoria, especially with the latest reports that Season 3 has been delayed and its cast has been encouraged to pursue other opportunities in the meantime. On that note, there’s one particular reason I’m totally not sweating the news that we’ll have to wait longer to see the highly-anticipated third season of Euphoria.

Now, it’s hard to believe the Zendaya-led show premiered back in 2019, and we’ve only seen two seasons so far. If Riverdale had started that year, for example, we’d certainly be on Season 6 by now. Of course, these are completely different shows, with the former carefully crafting a storyline around Rue’s drug addiction amongst a host of other difficult subjects concerning teens. With that in mind, I really appreciate the creators and HBO as a whole for taking the pedal off the gas (despite the series' viral popularity) and only delivering the goods once the right story is ready. With that, let me get more into depth regarding why the recent delay doesn’t bother me much.

The Best Next Move For Euphoria Is A Big Time Jump

After watching the Season 2 finale in February 2022, one prevailing thought washed over me: this series needs a time jump. Aside from that fact that it was already proving too obvious to me that the cast no longer looks like they're in high school, I think the show would also really benefit from taking its characters out of their adolescence and picking up with them perhaps some five, even ten years into the future.

While some shows about high schoolers feel like they need that setting to work, I really feel like if Euphoria utilizes it much longer it'll actually become a hindrance to the show. Some of the best scenes and moments of the series have absolutely nothing to do with the fact that main characters go to high school, in my humble opinion. (Although I’m of course thrilled the school play episode happened.)

Then there’s the ongoing conversation about the show's mature themes and how those are mixed with the underaged characters. If they were simply not high schoolers anymore, this would no longer warrant discussion. Also, it would give series creator Sam Levinson to delve into more explicit and mature storytelling, as per usual, without some of the unwanted backlash that he's garnered in the past.

Why I’m Excited By The Notion Of Euphoria Doing A Time Jump

Rue, by the time the second season ended, was a 17-year-old junior who was on the road to remaining sober after a rather rough turn of events. I think it would make sense for her to have a few years in which she stays sober and is out of turmoil. I can see the show doing a recap that shows her graduating high school and so forth. However, after a few years of some happiness and less bumps in the road (because girl deserves some peace), perhaps Season 3 could either pick up with her relapsing or being suddenly faced with a demon of her past that challenges her years of progress.

Something like this would be a solid way to continue the conversations present within Euphoria rather than let it snowball and snowball to ridiculous lengths by picking up right where it left off. Plus, it's quite common for sobriety to be a nonlinear process. So the time jump could spark further discussions around relapse after kicking an addiction. Also, I’m really curious where all the characters end up years after high school! Like, what happens to Cassie and Maddie once they are no longer roaming the same halls? Do they make up? Or never speak again? What patterns subsist?

Euphoria Has Also Benefitted From The Delay

Since Euphoria has been on hiatus, the production has been hit with a number of setbacks, and those aren't just due to the two major Hollywood strikes last year. There was also the tragic death of Angus Cloud at the age of 25 last summer and the show’s producer Kevin Turen, suddenly dying of heart failure in November at 45. Then there’s Sam Levinson’s controversial series, The Idol, which perhaps left Hollywood wanting some space from the filmmaker. I think there’s something to be said about the show not only getting some time to grieve these deaths but receiving some physical space from the previous season. The three-year gap between Season 1 and 2 certainly only benefitted its success.

It’s also been rather exciting to see many of the Euphoria stars branch out from the HBO series and make names for themselves in the film industry. Jacob Elordi has starred in Priscilla and Saltburn, and then there's Sydney Sweeney’s recent onslaught of movies, including the box office success of Anyone But You . The stars' growing profiles are likely to help bring further notoriety to the already-viral show and keep fans like myself coming back to it.

Reports Claim Sam Levinson Is Planning For This Too

Interestingly enough, a theoretical time jump reportedly being put into action as well! According to a report from The Wrap , after Sam Levinson was delayed by last year’s WGA writers strike , he reportedly opted for the series to pick up after an unknown time jump following Season 2. And, in a fresh report, which also makes bombshell claims about Euphoria involving behind-the-scenes turmoil, it's alleged that Levinson is reportedly opting to jump the characters five years into the future for Season 3.