A Woman Had A 'Screaming Orgasm' During A Performance At The Walt Disney Concert Hall

We’ve all had an emotional reaction to a piece of art now and then. Whether it’s a movie that made you laugh or a TV show episode that made you cry, we’ve all been there. The first performances of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs scared children so much they wet themselves. However, a woman attending a symphony performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall recently reportedly had a very different reaction to a piece of music, as she had what some witnesses called a “full body orgasm” during the performance.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic performed on Friday night at the Walt Disney Concert Hall and during the rendition of Tchaikovsky’s fifth symphony the Los Angeles Times reports that a woman began to audibly scream and/or moan during the performance. Several different people described the outburst as screams of joy that sounded like the woman was having an orgasm. A woman near the woman in question, named Molly Grant, told the Times…

I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she ... had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her. It was beautiful.

The woman in question has not been identified, and likely won’t be at this point as I’m not sure anybody is ready to publicly out themselves as the person who had the most famous public orgasm since When Harry Met Sally, but if there’s any possibility that she might, it’s that nobody seems to be looking to shame the woman or even have a laugh at her expense. Most of the people speaking publicly seem to feel that this was a beautiful expression of emotion attached to a piece of equally beautiful music.

Classical music, by its name alone, has stood the test of time and that’s largely because of the way it can stir emotion in people. There may have been quite a few people in the audience that night having a similar emotional reaction. Some may have cried, others felt joy. If you've ever cried at a Disney movie, then you might cry in the Disney concert hall. However, in the other cases, nobody heard them the way they heard this woman.

friends who went to the LA philharmonic last night are reporting that in the middle of the show some lady had a SCREAMING orgasm, to the point where the whole orchestra stopped playing. some people really know how to live...April 29, 2023 See more

The Walt Disney Concert Hall is the home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Despite the name, it’s not actually part of The Walt Disney Company, The hall was built from a donation made by Lillian Disney, the widow of Walt, and was named in his honor. Having said that, musical performances based on Disney movie music are frequently performed there.

There have probably been countless performances at the Walt Disney Concert Hall that attendees will never forget, but this one may be memorable for very unique reasons.