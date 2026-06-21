Happy Father’s Day To Adam Sandler, A Great Dad Who Won't Let His Kids Cut The Line At Disneyland
This Disneyland dad energy is pretty hard to beat.
There are plenty of stories about celebrities getting special treatment at theme parks, from private tours to skipping hour-long lines. However, if the internet’s favorite Adam Sandler Disneyland story is true, then the Happy Gilmore 2 star handles things differently. Over the years, he has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s nicest celebrities, the kind of movie star fans spot playing pickup basketball, eating at chain restaurants or taking pictures with strangers. Apparently, that regular-guy energy extends to family trips to the Happiest Place on Earth, where he acted like a dad in the best way possible.
A a story regarding Sandler has circulated among Disney fans for years, and it was recently posted on the House of the Mouse Instagram account in time for Father's Day. Apparently, Sandler frequently visits the parks with his family but refuses to use his celebrity status to jump ahead of everyone else. He also seems to impart that same principle to his kids. One especially funny anecdote claims the actor once rode Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion with a stranger because his wife and children ended up in a different Doom Buggy. The caption reads:
That visual alone feels like something straight out of one of Adam Sandler’s best comedy films. I also love the notion of the celebrity parent ensuring that his kids follow suit. Even better, fans keep sharing their own encounters with the actor, and they all seem to point in the same direction. One commenter, @jennifer8ad33, recalled:
Again, this is the Saturday Night Live veteran performer we’re talking about. Somehow, the idea of Billy Madison patiently waiting for a corn dog feels entirely believable. And that was not the only fan encounter shared. Another commenter, @minervanerva64, wrote:
Similar responses kept coming. Another fan added:
Part of what makes stories like these resonate is that the Big Daddy star has never hidden how important family is to him. His wife, Jackie, and daughters Sadie and Sunny have become frequent collaborators, appearing in many of his movies over the years. Most recently, both daughters starred in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah and had major roles in Happy Gilmore 2, continuing a tradition that has quietly become one of the sweetest parts of Sandler’s career.
While plenty of celebrity parents might take advantage of every perk available, there is something refreshingly normal about teaching your kids that waiting in line applies to everyone, especially at Disneyland. Maybe it's because the Hubie Halloween funny man himself still seems genuinely excited by everyday things. The man who can headline blockbusters, most of which are available with a Netflix subscription, still looks happiest in basketball shorts, oversized T-shirts and sneakers that have clearly seen better days.
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That regular-guy energy has become part of his charm. Of course, none of this should really surprise longtime fans. The comedian-turned-movie producer’s movies often revolve around family, loyalty and ordinary people trying to do right by each other. Whether he's playing a hockey player, a jeweler, a lizard or a golfer, that warmth tends to shine through.
So, on Father's Day, here's to Adam Sandler. Not just for making generations laugh, but for apparently being the kind of dad who tells his kids, "Nope. We wait like everybody else." Honestly, that's pretty cool.
As of this writing, Sandler doesn't seem to have any acting gigs lined up for the 2026 movie schedule. However, right now, fans can celebrate Father's Day by chilling with their own dads and revisiting some of the Sandman's most beloved flicks.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
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