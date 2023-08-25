You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of The Netflix Comedy

The latest Netflix original movie to star Adam Sandler is a real family affair for the comedian, and not just because it is a family-friendly dramedy from the director of Hulu’s Crush, Sammi Cohen. This adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s novel actually stars members of his real family, including his daughter, Sunny Sandler, in the lead role of Stacy — a Jewish girl who experiences a devastating betrayal as she enters her teens. We’ll talk more about the young actor’s role, and everyone else in the You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah cast in our following guide to who they play and where else you may have seen them below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Idina Menzel (Bree Friedman)

The role of Stacy’s mother, Bree, marks Idina Menzel’s second time playing Sandler’s onscreen wife — the first time being in Uncut Gems from 2019. The Tony winner also recently reprised her Enchanted character, Nancy, in Disney+’s Disenchanted cast and is set to voice Elsa again in Frozen 3. However — unlike when she played Maureen in 2005’s Rent after originating the role on stage — Menzel will not be playing one of her definitive Broadway characters, Elphaba, in the upcoming cinematic adaptation of Wicked.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jackie Sandler (Gabi)

Playing Gabi — the mother of Stacy’s best friend, Lydia — is Adam’s real-life spouse, Jackie Sandler, who (according to People) got her start in modeling before making her acting debut in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. It was on the set of Big Daddy, in which she appeared as a server, where she met her future husband, with whom she has since appeared in countless other movies — the most recent being Hubie Halloween and the next being the upcoming animated comedy, Leo. She has also reunited with Rob Schneider a few times (like in 2022’s Daddy Daughter Trip) and has appeared in more Netflix original comedy movies, such as The Out-Laws.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adam Sandler (Danny Friedman)

Playing Bree’s husband, Danny — the father of two girls played by his real daughters (more on them soon) — is producer Adam Sandler, whose career as of late (excluding the Hotel Transylvania movies and the aforementioned A24 masterpiece, Uncut Gems — primarily consists of Netflix originals like Murder Mystery and its sequel or the acclaimed basketball drama, Hustle. Previously, the former SNL star led theatrically released comedy classics like Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore in the 1990s. Also through Netflix, the recent Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recipient released his first stand-up special in years, 100% Fresh, in 2018.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sadie Sandler (Ronnie Friedman)

As Danny and Bree’s oldest daughter, Ronnie, we have Sadie Sandler — an actor who is known for working exclusively with her father so far since 2008, in which she appeared in You Don’t Mess with the Zohan and Bedtime Stories. She last worked with both of her parents and her younger sister in Hubie Halloween and will also reunite with them all for Leo.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sunny Sandler (Stacy Friedman)

Leading the You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah cast as Ronnie’s younger sister, Stacy, is Sadie’s real-life younger sister, Sunny Sandler, whose filmography is also full of many Adam Sandler movies, having made her debut in 2010’s Grown Ups at just 2 years old and appearing in Hustle most recently. Even when not sharing the screen with her father, she has also been known to appear alongside her mother in the likes of The Wrong Missy, Home Team, and The Out-Laws.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Samantha Lorraine (Lydia Rodriguez Katz)

As Stacy’s best friend-turned-sudden-enemy, Lydia — who has her own bat mitzvah — we have Samantha Lorraine, who made her debut as a featured cast member of the PBS children’s variety show, Kid Stew, in 2020. That same year, she made a quick transition into more mature content by appearing on three episodes of The Walking Dead spin-off, World Beyond, as a younger version of Alexa Mansour’s character, Hope. The following year, she made her feature debut in The Kid Who Only Hit Homers and next appeared in the 2023 rom-com, The Love Advisor.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dylan Hoffman (Andy Goldfarb)

Stacy develops a crush on a classmate named Andy Goldfarb, whom she catches sharing a close encounter with Lydia instead, which leads to their volatile fallout. The boy in question is played by Dylan Hoffman, who is making his feature film debut in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, having previously gotten his start on Fox’s short-lived, technophobic drama, Next.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sarah Sherman (Rabbi Rebecca)

Playing Stacy’s Hebrew school instructor, Rebecca, is current Saturday Night Live star, Sarah Sherman, whose previous film credits include 2019’s supernatural comedy, Holy Trinity; Tim Heidecker’s political satire, Mister America, from the same year; and 2023’s animated action-fantasy, Nimona, which is also her first Netflix movie. Her first collaboration with the platform, however, was in 2018 as a writer for Magic with Humans, which was also one of the unique comedian’s first major gigs after debuting her stage persona, Sarah Squirm. She also wrote for and appeared on an episode of Adult Swim’s Three Busy Debras and helped develop concepts for Jackass Forever in 2022.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dan Bulla (Cantor Jerry)

Rebecca’s colleague — a music instructor named Jerry — is played by Dan Bulla, who is also known for SNL from behind the scenes as a writer and has worked with Adam Sandler both in front of and behind the camera on multiple occasions. For instance, he co-wrote, co-produced, and starred in 2017’s ‘90s-set comedy, Sandy Wexler and also executive produced 100% Fresh. More recently he served as a co-producer and penned an episode of Pete Davidson’s Peacock original comedy series, Bupkis.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ido Mosseri (DJ Schmuley)

As a popular bat mitzvah emcee named DJ Schmuley, we have Ido Mosseri, who also starred opposite Adam Sandler in Sandy Wexler after previously appearing in You Don’t Mess with the Zohan and Bucky Larson: Born to be a Star — the latter of which Sandler produced. Some the Israeli actor’s claims to fame also include the popular sketch comedy series, The Jews are Coming, and the Hebrew-dubbed version of SpongeBob Squarepants, for which he voices the title role.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jackie Hoffman (Irene)

Bat mitzvah guest Irene is played by Jackie Hoffman, whom those with a Netflix subscription should recognize from the platform’s 2016 Gilmore Girls revival (subtitled A Year in the Life) or her brief, scene-stealing role among the Glass Onion cast as Duke Cody’s mother. The veteran comedian, Birdman star, and Emmy-nominee (for FX’s Feud) also steals the show on a regular basis from Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building cast as boisterous Arconian tenant, Uma Heller.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zaara Kuttemperoor (Zaara)

In You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Ronnie has a best friend, who spends enough time at the house to be considered a member of her family, named Zaara. That also happens to be the first name of the young actor playing her, Zaara Kuttemperoor, who is making her acting debut in the film.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Luis Guzmán (Eli)

As Lydia’s father and Gabi’s soon-to-be-ex-husband, Eli, we have Luis Guzmán, who has also worked with Adam Sandler on multiple occasions — such as in Anger Management and Punch-Drunk Love — and most recently worked with Netflix when he joined the Wednesday cast as Gomez Addams. Just a few of the other more notable titles from the Puerto Rican actor and comedian’s versatile, decades-long career includes other Paul Thomas Anderson classics like Boogie Nights, one of Steven Soderbergh’s best movies, Traffic, and Peacock’s Poker Face cast, more recently.

As of today, you can stream You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix to see Adam Sandler, his family, and more bringing this diverse, insightful coming-of-age story to life.