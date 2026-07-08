The Sweet Reason Adam Sandler (Allegedly) Didn’t Prep To Officiate Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Obviously, the guests who funneled into Madison Square Garden for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding were high-profile folks. However, there was also an A-lister in the ceremony and officiating, as Adam Sandler was the person they picked for that gig. It turns out, he “said yes right away” to the request too, and now an insider has revealed the sweet reason why the Happy Gilmore actor didn’t prepare too much for it.

Sandler’s speech was very heartfelt, and we know he gave the couple some good advice. According to an insider who spoke to People , the Saturday Night Live vet didn’t work too hard to figure out what he’d say. Instead, he simply spoke from the heart, as they alleged:

He wasn’t trying to find the perfect words or make it this big production. He just wanted to speak from the heart and pass along a little wisdom that he’s gained from his own happy marriage.

It seems like that’s exactly what he did too. According to the Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, Adam Sandler gave the couple advice, like “keep kissing.” The coach said the comedian explained that if you kiss your partner every day, “you won’t have problems.” Overall, he praised the officiant and said he provided the couple with some “wise words.”

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I’d trust those words too, considering Sandler and his wife, Jackie, have been married for 23 years.

With his long relationship and his professional success in mind, it’s not shocking to me that Sandler was the “perfect person” to officiate and he didn’t have to prepare too much. Also, considering he was seen playing basketball hours and then picking up coffees before the wedding, it would seem that he really didn’t put much preparation into officiating right before the ceremony.

However, his speech seemed to be received well, with Reid calling it “phenomenal.” That’s not surprising either, especially since the comedian loves both Swift and Kelce, and that feeling is clearly reciprocated.