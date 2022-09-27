It’s Almost Hocus Pocus Season, Which Of Course Means Even Minnie Mouse Is Cosplaying As A Sanderson Sister

It’s the spooky season at Disney, and that means that even your favorite characters are getting ready to celebrate Halloween. It’s also a year that Disney’s cult classic Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, and so, as Disney, never one to miss a cross promotional opportunity, has brought Disney characters dressed up as other Disney characters to celebrate Halloween. Including Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Clarabelle the Cow as the Sanderson Sisters.

While the fab five Disney characters are wearing brand new Halloween costumes at Disneyland this year, one of the new things brought to the park for Halloween time, seeing the Sanderson Sisters costumes will be a bit harder this year. Other than seeing their look on TikTok, you’ll either need to be traveling on a Disney Cruise Lines ship this season, or already have tickets to Disneyland Resort’s after hours event, the Oogie Boogie Bash.

As Halloween costumes go, this is honestly pretty great. It's a great nod to a popular movie that people love, but it also fits perfectly into Halloween as an event rather than just the tone. Minnie's wig isn't even perfectly set on her head, which makes it clear she's wearing a costume. This isn't supposed to be Bette Midler's character if she were a mouse.

Hocus Pocus has only become a more popular movie in recent years, as the generation that grew up with it playing perpetually on basic cable, is now introducing the movie to their own kids. The movie’s popularity with fans was enough to generate a brand new sequel decades later. And based on the initial critical response, Hocus Pocus 2 is actually pretty good.

While seeing these characters appearing at Disneyland Resort and on the Disney Cruise Line would seem to indicate that Walt Disney World is getting the short end of the stick, that’s not really the case. While you won’t find Minnie and her friends dressed as the Sanderson Sisters at that resort, you will see the actual Sanderson Sisters, or Disney World Cast Members playing them, as part of a live show that takes place in front of Cinderella’s Castle during Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, the Disney World equivalent of the Oogie Boogie Bash.

And if Hocus Pocus 2 really is as good as it sounds like it is, that likely means we’re going to be in for another generation of the movie being part of the theme parks and cruise line. The sequel may make new fans of the franchise who have thus far overlooked the first movie. Maybe in future years we could see these characters come out during normal Halloween festivities. While it’s understandable that Disney wants to save something special for those that are spending that extra cash, it’s also nice to just have new stuff for the general guests, as it makes them happy they made the trip, and makes them more likely to make it again.