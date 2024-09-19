A Parkgoer Just Made A Gross Claim About Disneyland's Popular Halloween Bash, And It's A Good Thing People Are Paying For More Than Just The Snacks

Disneyland at Halloween is a lot of fun, and the after-hours event the Oogie Boogie Bash is one of the most popular at the resort every year. For several nights through September and October, guests at Disney California Adventure get to experience a lot of unique entertainment and shorter lines for attractions. Rules on costumes at Disneyland lighten up. And, of course, since it’s Halloween, there are plenty of treats. Unfortunately, it appears there may be some tricks among the treats at Oogie Boogie.

One of the major draws to the Oogie Boogie Bash are the Treat Trails. These are locations throughout Disney California Adventure where guests can pick up some candy and other snacks while also running across Disney Villains, often ones that rarely make appearances in the theme parks. It's the only place you'll find zombie Captain America. However, some who have attended Oogie Boogie Bash this season are noticing something about some of their treats that is a little gross. As one X (formerly known as Twitter) user noted, they’re past their prime.

I got these at this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash. Are they using last year’s supply lol pic.twitter.com/hvxXh9qT7lSeptember 17, 2024

Food is perishable after all, and so much of it has a date telling you when food may be on a downward slope toward being less than delicious. The food isn’t “expired” strictly speaking, but it appears that some of Disneyland Resort’s stock may be left over from last year's event. Either that, or the supplier is using the theme park to dump old stock.

To be fair, Goldfish Crackers will probably survive a nuclear blast, so I don’t know if it matters if they are a few days or even weeks past their best-by date. Having said that, it is weird to be given something at Disneyland that might not be in its best state, but clearly this wasn’t an issue that was considered as multiple people have had the problem.

I just checked and got something that expired over a month ago from Oogie Boogie Bash this past Thursday. Are they checking the treats being distributed…? https://t.co/TuVZ8iqdYr pic.twitter.com/5GsAJGSTj0September 17, 2024

I went to Oogie Boogie Bash last year, and while it was nice to get a decent amount of candy, as I have a killer sweet tooth, there are so many better reasons to go to the party that bad crackers don’t bother me that much. The characters on the treat trails are the highlight, but there isn’t actually a requirement that you get the candy along with that. Some of them are available separately from the candy, and you can also just bypass the food. The non-candy is also kept separate from the sweets so you can easily skip the stale crackers if you want.

There’s also plenty more for people to do. After Hours events at Disney Parks always have fun stuff to see and do. There’s an exclusive parade and incredible decorations, and there is a lot of food that is only available during Oogie Boogie Bash at the various restaurants and quick service locations. And we know it’s all being made on the spot, so no worries that anything is too old.