Colin Jost Made A Splash Mountain Joke While Hosting Pop Culture Jeopardy And I Think He Might Be A Secret Disney Adult

As an adult who is such a big theme park fan that I write about it professionally here at CinemaBlend, I am always on the lookout for others like me. My primary social media interactions are among others who share my passion. It’s always nice to make a new friend, even virtually, who loves what I love, and I think I found a new one in Saturday Night Live star and Pop Culture Jeopardy host Colin Jost.

There are more than a few Disney Adult celebrities, i.e. famous people who frequent Disney theme parks. Rebel Wilson is a member of Club 33, though she was briefly banned. Neil Patrick Harris does the Candlelight Processional at Epcot almost every year. Jost doesn't have that level of public notoriety in the parks, but I still think he's one of us.

Colin Jost Has Been Making A Lot Of Disney World Jokes Recently

Disney Parks fans tend to notice whenever one of the parks gets called out, and Colin Jost has been doing a lot of it recently. Disney World has come up more than once Weekend Update bits from the last couple of months, including when he poked fun at the price of Premier Pass Lightning Lane. The recent jokes themselves would indicate that at the very least, somebody in the SNL writer’s room is a theme park nerd, but new evidence indicates the jokes are coming from Jost himself.

On last night’s edition of Pop Culture Jeopardy a question referenced Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, and included a brief mention of the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction, leading Jost to make an off-the-cuff Splash Mountain joke. Check it out thanks to Diservations…

ICYMI… Colin Jost threw out a Tiana’s vs. Splash Mountain hot take on Pop Culture Jeopardy last night. pic.twitter.com/9lcL83ieW9January 9, 2025

Even Jost can’t keep a straight face when he jokes about keeping Splash Mountain intact. He seems to be poking fun at those who felt so strongly about keeping the original attraction, but the quip shows that Jost is well versed in his Disney Parks information.

Jost Probably Wouldn’t Call Himself A Disney Adult, But I Think He Counts

Doing a bit of digging, I did discover that Colin Jost has spent more than a little time at Walt Disney World. Speaking on Seth Myers’ Family Trips with the Myers Brothers podcast Jost says Disney World was an annual family vacation that he went on until he was a young adult, even skipping out on a trip to the Playboy Mansion in college to go to the most magical place on Earth instead. Today, he’s back to at least somewhat regular trips with his wife Scarlett Johansson and their kids.

I’m not sure that Colin Jost would call himself a “Disney Adult” or even think of himself as a serious theme park fan, but you don’t go to Disney World as often as he has without loving it. He clearly wants to be going back, just like so many of us do, or he wouldn't do it. And he’s paying attention to what’s going on. He probably has a strong opinion about Magic Kingdom getting rid of the Rivers of America if you were to ask him about it.