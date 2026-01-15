Universal Orlando Just Announced An A+ Band For Their Best Yearly Event, And Now I'm Looking At Plane Tickets

While we've been all over Epic Universe and its attractions this year, it's actually a big 30th anniversary year for Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando, believe it or not, and in recent years heaping food helpings, parades with beads and some excellent performances have really put the event on the map. This year, there’s a reason I’m even more pumped for the foodie-oriented event than I was for the Grinchmas holidays, but it actually has nothing to do with food.

This week, Universal released its first look at the concert lineup for 2025, and I’m feeling it still. Like literally, I have “Feel It Still” on full blast, as I’m writing this, because Portugal. The Man is among the bands lining up to help us get our groove. Most of you probably know the Alaskan band's one-off 2017 song of the summer, but I’ve been a huge fan for more than a decade before that, seeing them on college campuses across the US, and once even traipsing to Pomona to see them at the Glass House. I’ve seen them six or seven times, and tragically once missed them play the famous LA venue The Greek as their stock was rising because I got sick.

They may not know it, but we have a history, me and this band, and now you’re telling me I can combine the two things I love the most – live music and theme parks – into one experience? Get outta here. It’s the band's first time performing at Universal Orlando, too.

If you aren’t as in love with Portugal. The Man as I am, it’s cool (I mean it's not, but it's fine), as the lineup is full of music ranging from RuPaul DJing to classic Canadian radio acts like The Barenaked Ladies. You can take a look at the full list, below.

February 7 - Kaskade

February 14 - Portugal. The Man

February 15 - Ivy Queen

February 21 - Joey Fatone & AJ McLean

February 28 - RuPaul (DJ SET)

March 7 - Shaggy

March 13 - Tyler Hubbard

March 14 - Bebe Rexha

March 15 - Zedd

March 21 - Barenaked Ladies

March 28 - The All-American Rejects

This year Mardi Gras is also bringing in some new food, including Vienna-Style Pork Schnitzel, Pinchos de Lechon and some old favorites like the New Orleans-style beignets. The theme park is also retheming the Tribute Store (per usual) this time in a Mardi Gras-adjacent way, and I’m interested to see the “brand new theme” Universal is teasing. That's not even bringing up everything else you need to know about the food and the Mardi Gras parade. There’s plenty more to come from the fan-favorite festival, and we’ll keep you posted about additional details as they drop.

Meanwhile, the Portugal. The Man show will hit Islands of Adventure on Valentine’s Day weekend, so honestly the timing could not be better. Now, to just get my partner on board, and maybe even get him to the Coconut Club at CityWalk for some Mardi Gras mayhem afterward.