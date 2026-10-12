I Thought I Knew The Cool Easter Eggs At Epic Universe, But One Flashlight One Eluded Me

It’s been nearly a year and a half since the opening of Epic Universe, and somehow the theme park just keeps getting cooler. Not covered under annual passes, visiting Universal’s newest Florida offering still feels special for newcomers and frequent Universal Orlando visitors alike. I’ve been lucky enough to partake in what it has to offer a couple times now, and while every major Epic Universe attraction offers something different for guests, discovering the Easter eggs makes it even more fun.

Sure, there are the Super Nintendo World Pikmin in Celestial Park, which can be spotted if you look closely enough, and there’s the leafy Pickett from Fantastic Beasts picking a lock in a shop window in the Ministry of Magic. But what you probably didn’t know – and I definitely wasn’t aware of – is that the ground in front of the high-thrills Stardust Racers roller coaster has luminescent qualities in certain spots that are already built into the pavement. If you’re wondering exactly what that means, check out the below Instagram clips:

What really makes this Easter egg feel magical is the fact that when you use a UV flashlight to make the ground start glowing, you’re not locked into any one specific drawing or message. Instead, you actually have the freedom to illuminate a greeting like “hi” or “welcome,” or you can draw a shooting star or heart. While it looks like the employees are painting on the ground, it’s really just about the flashlight hitting the right spots and bringing those sections to luminescent life.

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In a world where it feels like little bits of magic are getting cut from theme parks in favor of expansion or shifting budgets, it’s nice to see something like this, where it feels like the sole purpose is to put a smile the face of a guest with a small gesture that feels like a magic touch. It’s hidden in the ground itself, which means you could easily walk past it, or even on it, and not realize what’s hiding right in plain sight.

Additionally, if you stroll through the Dark Universe portal and enter Darkmoor, you can find the address 428 (in honor of the 4/28/1908 birthday of Carl Laemmle Jr.aka the son of the man who started Universal Pictures and the monster movies they became known for) carved on the bricks. Plus, after going through the Metro Floo network in the Battle at the Ministry queue, you could spend hours trying to understand how the mirrored rim gives the illusion that the Ministry stretches forever with its thunderstorm ceiling. Still, the thing that makes the luminescent ground even cooler is the fact that you can always do something different with it.

So, if you find yourself visiting Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort, either for the first time or on a return trip, keep an eye out for employees “painting” the ground. Who knows, maybe you’ll discover yet another Easter egg that uncovers a bit of theme park magic.