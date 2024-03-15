Hear Me Out: The Eras Tour Is A Big Deal On Disney+, And There Are 3 Obvious Ways To Get More Taylor Swift Into Disney Parks

In the world of streaming, content is king. While Disney already has a huge advantage in that regard thanks to massively popular franchises like Star Wars and Marvel, one cannot understate just what a huge win it is for Disney+, and for Disney+ subscribers, to become the exclusive home to Taylor Swift: the Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). Taylor Swift is, quite simply, the biggest star in the world, and as such Disney should be looking to grow this relationship by bringing Taylor Swift into Disneyland and/or Walt Disney World.

The Eras Tour movie is the second piece of exclusive Taylor Swift content on Disney+, so there is a strong relationship here already. Disney’s strength has always been in its ability to leverage its movies to promote its theme parks, and use its theme parks to promote its movies and shows. Taylor Swift has conquered every other avenue she’s ever gone down, so the theme park space is the next logical place for her to go, and I see three obvious ways Taylor Swift could become part of Disney Parks.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Getaway Car - The Rock N’ Roller Coaster Starring Taylor Swift

The most obvious place to put a music-themed attraction is where there already is one, and it needs to be replaced and redeveloped anyway. The Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith has been around for almost 25 years. In that time, Aerosmith has only declined in popularity, leading to an endless series of rumors that Aerosmith was going to be replaced by some other band, or at least calls from fans that they should be. On top of that, the Rock 'N' Roller Coaster is currently closed at Disney World, undergoing its second major, multi-month refurbishment in as many years. The Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster needs a major refresh, so why not give it new life for a new era?

We don’t even have to make major changes to the core ride. We call it Getaway Car, from the Taylor Swift song of the same name. We give the ride vehicles a Taylor-appropriate paint job, or even better, replace them with new carriages, and we can even keep the core story of the ride the same. We get Taylor on video welcoming guests to the next show on her tour in a pre-show room before we get in the getaway cars and blast down the track with Taylor’s most rock-out music playing in our ears.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Kingdom Lights - A Taylor Swift Nighttime Spectacular

The next place where adding music would be so easy would be in a Disney Parks’ nighttime spectacular. Fireworks are pretty on their own, but they become something truly special when choreographed to music, with perhaps some projection mapping or water effects. Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom and Wonderous Journys at Disneyland are two recent shows that are among the most popular in the history of the parks. We’re in a golden age of the nighttime spectacular, and Taylor Swift’s music could shine here.

We name the show after a line from “Long Live” because Kingdom Lights could easily be the name of any nighttime spectacular at a Disney castle park. A near-infinite amount of Taylor Swift music would be lovely set to fireworks or blended with World of Color at Disney California Adventure. The show can still have a Disney touch. Through the use of projection mapping, we could see scenes from various Disney/Pixar movies that mirror moments in the lyrics that we hear, bringing Taylor and Disney together perfectly. Maybe while we’re at it, we ask Taylor to cover some classic Disney tunes to be included in the show.

(Image credit: DIsney Parks)

A Spiritual Successor To Captain EO

But if there’s a place that Taylor Swift could become part of a Disney attraction in a way that makes so much sense it’s almost criminal it hasn't already happened, it’s as a spiritual successor to Captain EO. Almost 40 years ago, Disney made a deal with Michael Jackson, the biggest star on the planet, for a massive sci-fi 3D movie with original music. At the time, it was the most expensive movie ever made, based on the dollars spent per minute of finished film ratio, and it was a massive hit. Today, Taylor Swift is the biggest star on the planet, and there's no doubt a similar film would be just as big.

Currently, both theaters where Captain EO was shown are underutilized. The Tomorrowland Theater at Disneyland is completely vacant. The Magic Eye Theater at Epcot has spent the last several years showing a series of Disney and Pixar animated shorts, all of which are now available on Disney+. It’s time to do something new with these locations, so why not this?

The new film doesn’t need to be an actual sequel to Captain EO, though that might be fun. It can also be a unique story, something that uses the best in modern 3D with additional environmental effects to tell a fun story starring Taylor Swift, Throw in a coupe of new original Taylor Swift songs, and we have a winner.

Behind the camera, Captain EO had equally impressive names. Francis Ford Coppola directed the film and he co-wrote the script with George Lucas. But here’s where “Taylor’s Version” of this idea gets even better, because to write and direct this new film, you get… Taylor Swift, as she's looking to direct a feature film soon. She has written and directed short films for her music before, and that’s essentially what this would be. She has the skill to do it all herself, but this time, she gets the added benefits that Walt Disney Imagineering can provide. Just think about what Taylor Swift and Imagineers, and a Disney budget, could do together.

Taylor Swift has conquered every corner of the entertainment world she has stepped into, and I’d argue it’s a question of when, not if, she takes her first steps into the theme park world. Theme parks are only getting more popular, and they’re all looking for ways to do something new and differentiate themselves from the competition.

Considering the relationship that is already blooming between Swift and Disney, finding ways to build on it makes sense for both sides. A Taylor Swift attraction would be an instant draw, one that would likely bring in a lot of people who aren’t regular Disney Parks guests already. It would also give Taylor Swift a new way to reach her existing fans, and create new ones, that wouldn’t be available anywhere else.