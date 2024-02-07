Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is Coming To Disney+ With Five New Tracks, And I Hope She Includes These Four Surprise Songs

Alright Swifties, are you ready for another bombshell announcement? Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie is finally coming to streaming! All you need is a Disney+ subscription and the will to wait until March 15. It's an exciting announcement that just came through from Disney boss Bob Iger during an earnings call. And in even better news, the streaming release will include FIVE additional songs, including Eras Tour surprise songs that were not part of the initial release.

Of the five, it was announced that "Cardigan," which is part of the folklore set, will be in the film for the first time ever, but what will the surprise songs be? Since the Eras Tour movie was filmed during the Los Angeles shows, I'm making my picks from that list, and here's what they are: "I Can See You," "You Are In Love," "Death By A Thousand Cuts" and "New Year's Day." I'll delve into why, but first, here's the poster for the streaming release:

(Image credit: Disney+ )

Taylor Swift also made the announcement on her Instagram. In her words:

This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”. Available starting March 15 which is actually very 🔜😆🫶

(Image credit: Taylor Swift Productions)

“I Can See You”

I was lucky enough to actually see this surprise song live when I attended the Eras Tour on Night 1, and the crowd went absolutely wild for it when she started strumming it on her guitar. It’s of course one of the vault tracks on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and one of the best songs from the vault the singer has ever released, in my opinion. It’s a very fun song to watch live especially since it was the first time she ever played it for a crowd.

“You Are In Love”

On night two of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking run at Sofi, she played “Our Song,” which is already on the Eras Tour movie, before moving to the piano for an emotional rendition of “You Are In Love” from 1989. The song is honestly one of the sweetest love songs she has ever written, and I will absolutely be a mess (in the best way) if I see this in high-definition on my television come March.

“Death By A Thousand Cuts”

I really hope Taylor Swift releases the live version of “Death By A Thousand Cuts” off Lover from Night 3. She strummed this on her guitar before playing “You’re On Your Own Kid” on the piano (which was also in the theatrical release). It’s one of Swift’s best songs lyrically to me, and she always looks like she’s having a blast whenever she performs it.

"New Year's Day"

Of course, if those are not the songs, and she secretly filmed another night, I’d love to see an acoustic song off Reputation, which we’re still waiting for a Taylor’s Version release date for!! She ended her first U.S. leg with "New Year's Day" the night she announced 1989 (Taylor's Version). After that, fans were sure she'd announced Rep (Taylor's Version) next. However, we're still waiting for it, and while we do, this would be a great distraction.