A First Look At The Last Of Us' Takeover At Universal Halloween Horror Nights Is Here, And The Attention To Detail Is Amazing

With spooky season soon upon us, Universal Studios is getting ready to launch its annual Halloween Horror Nights event at its Hollywood and Orlando parks. This year, the theme parks will bring the beloved The Last of Us video game to life through an original haunted house attraction launching next month. In anticipation for clickers to run rampant at Universal, we’ve found a first look at how the video game is being adapted for guests.

This week, the first footage of The Last Of Us ’ takeover at Universal Studios Orlando has been unveiled and the attention to detail is enough to have fans of the franchise in tears of joy (and of fear). Check out this TikTok:

One section of Universal Studios Orlando has completely turned into the apocalypse setting that Joel and Ellie have to go into survival mode in, and the theme park seriously went all out! The video showcases one area of the park riddled with signs that really bring the video game’s atmosphere into the real world. There are tons of signs decorated just like the quarantine zone where Ellie and Joel first meet in the game. FEDRA signs are everywhere along with tagging by the Fireflies.

Though the decision for The Last of Us to have a haunted house comes following its hit HBO series, it’s drawing more from the original source material with Naughty Dog’s video game. The original voice actors behind Joel and Ellie (Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson) actually reprised their roles to record audio for the haunted house.

The upcoming The Last of Us haunted house was announced back in June and joins a ton of exciting attractions coming to the theme park event this fall. The Last of Us house is one of ten, with the others being from Stranger Things and The Exorcist: Believer and the original houses being Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, Universal Monsters: Unmasked, Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins, Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate, YETI: Campground Kills, The Darkest Deal and Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings.

With tickets currently on sale for Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, the event runs in Hollywood from September 7 to Halloween night, while it runs in Orlando from September 1 through November 4.