Following Doctor Strange Twist, Video Of Scarlet Witch ‘Stealing’ Kids At Disneyland Goes Viral

The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the biggest movie in the world and if there’s one thing Disney knows how to do, it’s cross-promotional marketing. The movie is not only a major turning point for the title character of Doctor Strange , but also for Elisabeth Olson’s Wanda, and now the Scarlet Witch can be seen at Disneyland Resort’s Avengers Campus, and she’s apparently trying to run off with other people’s children.

A TikTok video is making the rounds that shows the Scarlet Witch coming across a young girl dressed in her own costume, and the Marvel character takes the girl’s hand, and appears to head off with her. It’s perhaps fitting considering that Wanda’s storyline in Multiverse of Madness is all about wanting to be a mother again. Parents at Disney California Adventure should apparently watch their kids.

If this were any other character at a Disney theme park holding hands with a small child, it would probably be seen as incredibly adorable. And that kid probably hasn’t seen the new Marvel movie, so she’s just hanging out with her favorite Avenger, like you do. But if you’ve seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this probably looks far more creepy. One wonders what Wanda did after this short video was over. You get the feeling that once she had this kid’s hand she might not want to let it go. Comments on the video are all about Wanda’s desire to be a mother.

This is one of the truly great things about Avengers Campus . Rather than simply being stationary characters waiting to take a picture with guests, the costumed heroes are moving around the theme park land and intersecting with guests much more. Those photo op moments are there too, but these interactions feel more candid, and thus more “real.”

And now that Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World are allowing guests and characters to be in close proximity , and even hug, once again, we’re seeing even more interactions like this at Avengers Campus. The area is full of different characters at different times of day, you never really know who you’ll see or when you’ll see them. If you want to see Wanda, however, you should visit soon, as the indication is she may only appear for a limited amount of time. While most of the Avengers have made regular appearances since the land opened in 2021, Wanda has only just now arrived in the land.