Kaia Gerber Spent Her Birthday At Disneyland And Her Post Has Me Absolutely Craving Pickles And Churros Now
Kaia Gerber visited Disneyland for her birthday and she's making me hungry.
We all have birthdays, and it is a scientifically proven fact (that I just made up) that all birthdays are better at Disneyland. The last time I went to Disneyland on my birthday, I interviewed Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and that’s all the evidence I need to know this is true. Of course, going to Disneyland with Ayo Edebiri looks pretty fun too, as model and actress Kaia Gerber can recently attest. But right now, I just want to eat all the best food at Disneyland.
Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford and self-proclaimed Nepo Baby, recently celebrated her birthday at the happiest place on earth, alongside her brother Presley and the voice of Inside Out 2’s Envy, Ayo Edebiri. These guys know the score, as the Instagram pictures are a combination of ride photos, character photos, and most importantly, food shots.
Kaia Gerber is munching on a pickle, but no word on whether or not it was the famous first Disneyland pickle of the day or not. Her brother is going for the classic churro. The group clearly had a blast at Disney California Adventure, the best Disneyland Resort park. It’s a fitting place considering Ayo Edebiri was hanging out with them, and DCA is where most of the Pixar characters hang out.
Yeah, they went full Pixar here. Edebiri is rocking the Ratatouille headband. They got a picture with her Inside Out 2 co-star Anger. They went on Radiator Springs Racers. Based on the pictures alone it was all Pixar all the time.
Pickles are an under-appreciated delicacy at Disneyland Resort. They are served ice cold, which is exactly what you need on a hot day. They can also be found inside corn dogs, which is better than it sounds (just leave the peanut butter spread alone).
Honestly, DCA is the park to go to if food is going to be a major part of your Disneyland experience. The park, much like Epcot in the east, is the home of multiple seasonal festivals, and each one brings out an entirely new menu of limited-time options that are almost always worth checking out. The recent Pixar Fest included some amazing food, and expectations are high for the upcoming holiday season festival.
Although Edebiri briefly claims she was never on the trip. In the comments of Gerber's post, she says her reaction on Radiator Springs Racers is entirely out of character for her…
Whoever is riding Radiator Springs Racers, if it isn't Edebiri, certainly looks like they’re having fun. While the attraction is mostly a simple dark ride, it’s got some thrilling racing elements at the end that are quite fun for anybody who enjoys speed.
Nothing makes you want to go have fun at Disneyland like watching other people have fun at Disneyland. Can somebody who's there please send me a churro?
