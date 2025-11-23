Mickey Mouse Went Full Fantasia In Vegas And Conducted The Bellagio Show, And Now I’m Just Living For The Comments

The 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship is still racing across the 2025 TV schedule, with the season set to wrap after the December Grand Prix. But on Saturday, November 22, the series delivered a crossover for ESPN viewers that even by Strip standards, was next-level surreal. In a mashup of motorsports hype and pure Disney theatrics, Mickey Mouse stepped onto the Bellagio platform dressed as Maestro Mickey, baton, coat, full Fantasia-coded ensemble, and conducted the fountains in a full-blown nighttime spectacular. The moment was cool, but I’m honestly just here for the comments.

Thanks to the clip shared on X by ESPN, millions who weren’t in attendance got to watch Mickey lead the fountains like he was prepping for opening night of a Vegas residency. The performance, which echoed the style of Fantasia and Fantasmic!, synced water jets to Mickey’s movements, blended orchestral swells with F1 flair, and basically felt like someone dropped a Disney nighttime spectacular directly into the Grand Prix weekend. Check it out:

UNREAL 🤩 Mickey Mouse led the Bellagio Fountain Show 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fu2nizwoiDNovember 23, 2025

You can't tell me that doesn't channel the energy present in Disney's 1940 musical film!

Naturally, the internet reacted immediately and with incredible energy. So let’s break down some of the best reactions.

How Fans Are Reacting To Mickey’s Fantasia Vegas Performance

While Disney and Formula 1 made history with the real-world kickoff of their new multi-year collaboration, fans online were mainly focused on one thing: Mickey Mouse commanding the Bellagio fountains with the confidence of a man who owns the city. A user quickly posted a GIF from the famous Sorcerer’s Apprentice short from Fantasia to X, which you can see below, highlighting the instant nostalgia the Vegas moment brought them.

Brought back memories of this movie pic.twitter.com/hXRCYmxJfqNovember 23, 2025

And of course, the comments were hilariously unhinged. Here are some of the standouts from X:

“Mickey out here conducting like he’s got a Vegas residency dropping tomorrow, who gave him this power?” – @LouXpress

“A mouse of many talents.” – @Vegas

“If F1 in Vegas didn’t have a Mouse orchestrating a water ballet, would it even be Vegas? Seems like they understood the assignment.” – @ FrakkJason47117

“Only in Vegas can Mickey pull up and outshine the fountains.” – @Jynx_Defi

Not every comment was aimed at Mickey, though—some were very clearly taking a jab at ESPN rather than the Bellagio. As other commenters put it:

“Tell me you are owned by Disney without telling me you are owned by Disney……” – @Brent9716

“The only thing missing was for Mickey Mouse to take off his costume at the end, and it turned out to be Valtteri Bottas.” – @dymidiuk

Honestly, that last one feels like a crossover some fans would love and others would immediately hate. Imagine Mickey pulling off his head, and it turns out to be the Finnish driver underneath the costume. That’s the kind of reveal that could absolutely traumatize every kid, and half the adults, watching in real time.

While the internet continues clowning the Disney moment in the comments, last night’s fountain takeover was actually part of something bigger. Mickey’s performance was the first major public display of Disney and F1’s Fuel the Magic partnership, which runs through 2027. Mickey and Minnie have already popped up across Grand Prix weekend, from a pitlane walk to a community event for local kids, but the Bellagio performance was the showstopper.

If this is the starting line for Disney’s involvement in Formula 1, fans are in for years of over-the-top magic. For now, the comments section wins the race, but Mickey conducting the fountains under the Las Vegas skyline? That’s a moment we longtime Disney fans aren’t forgetting anytime soon.

And if you're looking to revisit the wonderful animated Disney classic Fantasia, and more specifically, The Sorcerer's Apprentice segment, all you need is a Disney+ subscription, as it is streaming.