Whitney Leavitt Did Not Hesitate To Drop An F-Bomb After Witnessing DWTS Partner Mark Ballas Deal With Internet Haters For The First Time
Dancing with the Stars this season was a new experience for veteran Mark Ballas.
The latest season of Dancing with the Stars is over, and while fans are celebrating Robert Irwin's win, a lot of the season was focused on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt. Her competition was a major focus of social media, and now she’s responding to the hate and not holding back.
Leavitt and her dance partner, Mark Ballas, appeared on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast to discuss their competition, which ended in the semifinals after they received the fewest votes from fans despite high scores from the judges. The vote is being connected to a significant amount of online hate that the pair received, including one vicious post that Ballas read on the show. He said…
The apparent online hate against Whitney Leavitt seemed to come from a variety of sources. Some were critical of the fact that she had previous dance experience, though, as Ballas said, that has been the case for many Dancing with the Stars contestants over the years. Others were critical of the fact that Leavitt fully admitted to only returning to the third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as part of a bid to make it on the competition series.
Being a reality TV star, Whitney Leaviutt admitted that online backlash wasn’t anything particularly new for her. However, the whole Dancing with the Stars experience was different because she was seeing the hate hit somebody else who hadn’t had to deal with it previously. She said…
While the Dancing with the Stars voting system is designed to have fans vote for their favorite contestants, there was some evidence of fans getting together online to vote for anybody but Leavitt and Ballas, essentially using a loophole to vote them off the show rather than simply trying to keep favorites on. Even fellow contestant Andy Ruchter thought the elimination was crazy. To those people, Leavitt did not hold back, saying simply….
It’s clear that the entire experience was rough for both Leavitt and Ballas, and one hopes that online hate like what Ballas received is entirely uncalled for. Hopefully, the Dancing with the Stars experience was, on balance, a positive for them, as it should be for everybody.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.