How Maroon 5’s PJ Morton Feels Hearing His New Song In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure At Disney World
PJ Morton is officially part of Disney history.
We’re a little less than a month away from the grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World. The revamped Splash Mountain is sure to be exciting for a lot of fans who are looking to the return of a log flume ride during a hot Orlando summer, and for all the fans who called for the re-theming of Splash Mountain, in just this way. But it’s also exciting for the people who helped bring the attraction to life, including Maroon 5’s PJ Morton.
One of the cool Tiana's Bayou Adventure details we've learned is that New Orleans native, musician and songwriter PJ Morton wrote a new song that will be part of the big finale sequence of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. In the newest episode of the We Call It Imagineering series on YouTube, Morton got to actually ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure himself and experience his song as guests will experience it starting in late June. After going on the ride, he said…
Morton seems to be truly touched hearing his song, as sung by the voice of Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, inside the attraction. Elsewhere in the video, he talked more about just what being part of Disney meant to him, and how being part of an attraction was something special compared to other ways his songs have existed. He explained…
Morton echoes comments that I’ve heard before from others who have seen something they made brought to life in the Disney Parks. The creators of Phineas and Ferb got emotional talking about what it meant to see their animated characters walking around Disney Parks. The team that worked on Bo Peep in Toy Story 4 really helped define how the character would act in the parks which was special to them.
Check out the full new video below.
There does seem to be something different about creating something that will live in a theme park. Millions will visit and experience PJ Morton’s music for decades to come. Long after a movie has left theaters or an album has gone back on the shelf, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will continue delighting new and returning guests alike. The rest of us are "Almost There." Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens at Magic Kingdom June 28 and later this year at Disneyland.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.