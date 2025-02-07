I’m A Huge Butterbeer Fan, But Even I’m Shook About The Harry Potter Snacks Coming Outside Of The Universal Parks

I remember the first time I had Butterbeer at Universal Studios Hollywood. I was always curious about what the Harry Potter drink tasted like, and I was pleasantly surprised by how delectable it was. But currently, if I want to have it, I also have to be able to afford a day to go on all the best Universal Studios rides on the same day too. Well, that’s about to change, thanks to a bunch of snack companies collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery on Butterbeer products.

However, I have to say, some of these are so, so random.

Butterbeer Snacks Are On The Way To U.S. Grocery Stores

Come March 1, Harry Potter fans will have the option to find all sorts of Butterbeer products in the snack aisle at U.S. grocery stores, per a press release. Warner Bros. is collaborating with Pepperidge Farm, the Keebler Company and The Hershey Company to bring some unique snacks with a Wizarding World flair.

The snack options to look out for include Goldfish Butterbeer Flavored Grahams, Keebler Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudge Stripes Cookies, Hershey's Harry Potter Butterbeer Kisses and SkinnyPop Butterbeer Flavored Kettle Popcorn. Talk about range.

However, I Was Not Expecting A Few Of These Combinations

OK, so I’m honestly very excited to try some Butterbeer-flavored SkinnyPop kettle corn. It will make for the perfect snack to go with my next rewatch of the Harry Potter movies or the recent Wizards of Baking series with James and Oliver Phelps with a Max subscription . I would absolutely also try the Keebler Fudge Stripe cookies and give the Kisses a bite. Butterbeer is basically the flavors of butterscotch and shortbread together, and it's sugary goodness.

However, I’m absolutely shook by Goldfish collaborating with Warner Bros. I have absolutely no interest at all in having a Butterbeer-flavored Goldfish. Also, it just feels totally off-themed.

Per the packaging, it looks like the Goldfish will include the classic smiling fish along with owl crackers and a Butterbeer cup. The packing is particularly gorgeous with the limited edition Goldfish release given its midnight blue with gold details. However, it’s definitely at the bottom of my list when it comes to this rollout.

Suffice it to say, I’m excited for the entire Harry Potter fandom to have ample Butterbeer snackage to go around next month. I’m sure plenty of people will love the Butterbeer Goldfish!