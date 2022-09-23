Hocus Pocus 2 Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Long-Awaited Disney Sequel

The time is finally upon us: Hocus Pocus 2 — the sequel fans have been wanting for nearly 30 years — is mere days away from making its release to those with a Disney+ subscription . The Sanderson Sisters are back, along with some additions to the Hocus Pocus universe , and while fans might be missing some of the original stars , it should also be exciting to see what actors like Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and more can add to the franchise. There are some who have the answer to that too, as the film has screened, and people are taking to Twitter to share their first reactions to the long-awaited sequel.

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker have reprised their iconic witchy roles, as the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 shows a new trio of protagonists lighting the black flame candle while trying to perform their own magic, thus summoning the dastardly sisters. Let’s take a look at the social media reactions, starting with CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes. He tweets that this sequel is definitely worth the wait, as it is focused on providing fresh stories rather than simply replaying what worked the first time around:

A promise is a promise: I can now say that #HocusPocus2 is absolutely worth the wait. The Sanderson Sisters' return is a bit lighter in tone, but no less fun than the first. Director Anne Fletcher's sequel refuses to just play the hits, bringing fresh fun and laughs to the table. pic.twitter.com/8tuQ6Wey6ASeptember 23, 2022 See more

As well as feeling fresh, as noted above, the movie also appears to pay homage to those who have made Hocus Pocus rewatches an annual fall event. Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky tweets that fans will love the callbacks, and should expect some tugging of the heartstrings as well:

Hocus Pocus 2 is the PERFECT kick off to spooky season! The Sanderson sisters are back in this hilariously fun film! Fans will be thrilled with all the callbacks. Was not expecting there to be some truly emotional moments mixed in. A great follow up to the original.#HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/5DfwFBJjcASeptember 23, 2022 See more

For those looking forward to seeing Doug Jones’ return as Billy Butcherson, it sounds like Hocus Pocus 2 might delve more into his story. Check out what critic Ashley Saunders has to say:

HOCUS POCUS 2 is a WICKED GOOD TIME. The Sanderson Sisters are as delightfully evil as ever. Loved seeing more of Billy & learning the truth about him. Pays homage to the original while still feeling fresh. Funny, spooky, & definitely a new Halloween favorite.#HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/e0vAY7j0TXSeptember 23, 2022 See more

How many fans are ready for the Sanderson Sisters to “put a spell on you” again? Josh Jones said the sequel includes more great musical numbers:

THE WITCHES ARE BACK! I cannot tell you how much I enjoyed #HocusPocus2. It’s so much fun, easily matches the magic of the first!Great to see The Sanderson Sisters back in action, plus there’s even some great musical numbers thrown in! GIMME MORE! pic.twitter.com/tyiKvk8xEcSeptember 23, 2022 See more

Movie Gossip agrees that the soundtrack is “gorgeous,” and, like others who have screened the film, mentions they weren’t expecting the emotional notes:

#HocusPocus2 is just sublime! The music 😍Omg that soundtrack is gorgeous. Didn’t expect to get as emotional as I did. Fantastic film and well worth the near 30 year wait. Now lease can we have #hocuspocus3September 23, 2022 See more

Maggie Lovitt of Collider has great things to say about the cast additions, and says this sequel is as good as the original:

The Sanderson Sisters put the happy back into "Happy Halloween!" #HocusPocus2 summons the magic of nostalgia with a fresh new magical tale filled with the same spectacular fun as the original. The sequel delivers unexpected meaning and a truly delightful new cast. I need more! pic.twitter.com/tODlXiFyEeSeptember 23, 2022 See more

Josh Ryan of Fandom Wire says get ready for a new fall tradition, as the sequel finds the balance between keeping what endeared audiences to the first movie, while still evolving for viewers three decades later:

#HocusPocus2 is pure magic! Destined to become a Halloween family tradition. It's exactly what you'd want from a legacy sequel, keeping the silly charm of the fan favorite original while evolving to fit a new audience nearly 30 years later.@HocusPocusMovie @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/FYZ8LNZIueSeptember 23, 2022 See more