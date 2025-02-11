Jalen Hurts Wasted No Time Hitting Up Disney World After His Super Bowl Win, And A Viral Video Shows Him On One Of My Favorite Rides

Jalen Hurts has had a remarkable couple of days. On Sunday the quarterback and his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, won the Super Bowl, and less than 24 hours later the MVP of the game found himself at the most magical place on earth. Hurts starred in the traditional “I’m going to Disney World” TV commercial following the game, and he wasted zero time getting there.

ESPN posted a video to TikTok of Jalen Hurts enjoying what I think is the absolute best ride at Magic Kingdom, and possibly the best ride at all of Walt Disney World, the incredible Tron: Lightcycle Run. Check him out.

I finally got to ride Tron: Lightcycle Run myself last year during my trip to check out the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. It instantly became one of my favorite rides. As a huge fan of Tron as a franchise and a huge fan of roller coasters that focus on speed over inversions, it feels like an attraction made for me. It's arguably Disney World's most intense attraction, but it's also one that a broad base of fans can enjoy.

Seeing Hurts on The Grid is great, but if you look closely, you’ll notice that the guy riding the coaster in front of the quarterback is wearing a helmet with a built-in camera pointing back at Hurts. Disney World released a clip of Hurts’ ride on Tron up close. Check it out.

With the upcoming Disney movie Tron: Ares on the 2025 movie schedule, we can expect a lot of interest in this ride going forward. Star of that film Jared Leto only recently got a chance to ride the coaster himself for the first time.

It’s not just a catchphrase when a Super Bowl MVP says I’m going to Disneyland or Disney World; many really do go and they’re usually there the very next day. Hurts was the centerpiece of a parade celebrating the Eagle's win when he wasn’t having a blast on rides.

As somebody who didn’t watch the Super Bowl one year because he was at Walt Disney World, but then saw Tom Brady in person the next day during the parade, I know what it’s like when the MVPs roll through the resort. The day of the game is actually pretty relaxed and crowds are lighter as much attention is focused on the game, then you pay for it the next day when the park is crazy with fans who are there to see the football heroes.

I’m sure that actually winning the Super Bowl is the highlight of Jalen Hurts’ week. It’s the thing he’s worked his entire career to achieve. Having said that, getting to go to Disney World after has to be a pretty close second, right?