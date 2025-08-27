John Stamos And Josh Gad Were Literally Riding Pirates Of The Caribbean At Disneyland When Taylor Swift Broke The Internet

I’m not sure if you heard, but a couple of famous people announced yesterday that they’re getting married. Look, unless you live under a rock or your internet was out all day, you are aware of the news that the ultimate power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, are getting married. A lot of dedicated fans will probably remember exactly where they were when they heard the news for the rest of their lives. I, however, will forever remember where John Stamos and Josh Gad were when they learned the news.

It turns out they were hanging out together, at Disneyland, and they decided to celebrate on Pirates of the Caribbean, along with a bit of Taylor’s own music, and the result, posted to Instagram, is absolutely glorious.

All of social media has been freaking out since yesterday, and thousands of people, including many celebrities, offered their congratulations to Taylor and Travis, but I’m not sure it gets better than this right here. Many people get engaged at Disney Parks, but being serenaded by a couple of famous Disney Adults from the Happiest Place on Earth has to be the next best thing.

Also, can we stop and talk for a second about the fact that John Stamos and Josh Gad just hang out at Disneyland together sometimes? Both of them are pretty famous Disney Adults, so you’re as likely to find either of them there as anyplace else, but I had no idea they were buddies who would go hit rides together just for fun.

While I'm sure they get the VIP treatment when they visit, there's likely still a lot of "normal" stuff, like riding Pirates of the Caribbean, that they do, and I'd love to know what it is. I want to hang out with them. And not just because John Stamos can get me into Club 33. Though having a meal there with both of these guys would be amazing. Like My Dinner with Andre for Disney nerds. I need to find a way to make this happen.

Josh Gad has been busy taking on various Cast member jobs at Disneyland, from Jungle Cruise skipper to Railroad conductor. John Stamos is a frequent Disney collaborator and an absolute superfan. When the two of them are together, it’s like achieving a Disney singularity.

Taylor Swift has been spotted at Disney Parks on more than one occasion, and as a Super Bowl champion, Travis Kelce is no stranger either. His brother Jason Kelce has also taken his family to Walt Disney World.

While Travis and Taylor may not have gotten engaged there, one wonders if we might see a Disney World honeymoon or even a Disney World wedding, in their future. However, no matter what happens on that front, I'll just be happy that Josh Gad and John Stamos learned about their life update while riding Pirates of the Caribbean.