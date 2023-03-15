Jon Favreau Has An Idea For A New Star Wars Ride At Disney World And I’m Into It

With the creation of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World the galaxy far, far away has become a huge part of the parks, quite literally. Between the land’s two incredible attractions, Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, as well as the previously existing Star Tours, fans have several different ways to experience Star Wars in attractions, but Jon Favreau has an idea for a Mandalorian attraction that sounds even better than any of them.

Speaking with IMDb, Favreau was asked how he would create a Mandalorian ride in the Disney Parks. Needless to say, Favreau would probably consume all of Walt Disney Imagineering’s budget with his idea. It sounds incredibly massive, but also absolutely incredible. He imagines a Razer Crest flight experience that would actually implement aspects of the filmmaking techniques that the show itself uses. Favreau said…

Probably in the Razer Crest. I’d probably do something that’s very immersive. I’d probably do something with haptics worked in. I’d probably use assets that we use in The Volume. Even when you’re just sitting there it feels like a ride. It’d almost be like half behind the scenes and half a ride.

There’s a lot to absolutely love about this idea. At its core, it sounds like it could be a version of Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run that swaps out the Falcon for the Mandalorian’s ship. That ride is quite immersive as it has you actually controlling the ship in various ways, with lots of haptic integration as the ship gets knocked around in battle, or by bad piloting.

But beyond that, Favreu would want something that also shows elements of what The Mandalorian show deals with on a regular basis. Rather than using green screens to create alien worlds, The Mandalorian films in what’s called the Volume, a collection of screens that display the world and are able to move along with the actors on screen to make it look like they’re really there.

For Favreau, this would be a key element of his attraction idea because he thinks combining the educational aspect of teaching people how the show is made is important. For him being able to see behind the scenes was a big part of why he fell in love with movie-making. He continued…

I know when I was younger I love when they pulled the curtain back on the effects on the movies. It made really probably want to do what I’m doing now. So I think that there should be an educational component but not educational like a museum reading a plaque. Educational like, sit in here, feel this, and here’s how we did it.

And something that looks behind the scenes certainly wouldn’t be out of place at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened as a park where that was its main focus. Combining educational elements with entertaining attractions was also an early focus of both Disneyland’s Tomorrowland as well as the park that became Epcot Center.

It would be cool to see some of those educational and behind-the-scenes elements return in a Disney Parks attraction. And the odds of seeing something like this, while still a long shot, are perhaps better than they once were. The Mandalorian was recently added as a walk-around character at both Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which would seem to indicate the parks are paying less attention to the previously established timeline. If that’s the case, a Mandalorian attraction in a future Galaxy’s Edge expansion is at least a theoretical possibility.