Ludacris Literally Had Universal’s Mario Kart Ride To Himself For A Music Video, And It’s A Flex

The trade-off of visiting a beloved theme park like Universal is you’re going to have a blast, but you’re also going to spend a lot of time waiting in long lines. But the latter was certainly not the case when Ludacris paid a visit to Super Nintendo World this week. You’ve got to see the rapper stunt on us all by walking through a completely empty line for Universal’s Mario Kart ride.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is one of the most popular rides at Universal's Hollywood, Orlando and Osaka theme parks, with wait times typically being an hour or more. But when Ludacris stepped in line, it was a different story. Take a look:

A post shared by Ludacris (@ludacris) A photo posted by on

Talk about a flex! Ludacris decided to film a little rap video in the Mario Kart queue, and it’s wild to see it so empty. This is such a fun idea for a music video, and his fans were loving it. Check out some of the comments on Instagram:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

“The first rapper to do a freestyle video in the super Mario universe 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” - @yahsheen.yahsharala

“Wait, could you keep filming so I could see the rest of Bowser’s castle? 😂🔥” - @renae_2009

“My guy rented out Super Mario World just to prove his point 🔥” - @giant_loaded_pretzel

“Still one of the best in the game. You can’t stop Ludacris! 👑” - @ihorew

“Legend!!!” - @iamjamiefoxx

Yes, that last comment is from THE Jamie Foxx. Ludacris really impressed his fans with this super cool clip of him lip-syncing to “44 Bars” while walking through Bowser's castle. We have no idea if he fully rented the space or not, but he surely must have had to collaborate with Universal on this to make it happen. Like, where'd all the people go?

Ludacris doesn’t have a direct connection to Super Nintendo World, but both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando have an upcoming Fast & Furious rollercoaster on the way, and he’s been in seven Fast & Furious movies in the role of Tej Parker.

The Fast & Furious coaster in California is currently done and going through testing and there’s also one coming soon to Orlando. Ludacris is expected to return to the eleventh installment of the action movie series, too. While Universal has set a release date for March 2028, Ludacris shared in May that he still hadn't seen a script for the Fast & Furious finale.

The rapper is currently in the throes of a career comeback after over a decade hiatus from making solo music. “44 Bars” is one of three recent singles Ludacris has dropped within the past year ahead of a new album expected to come out later this year. You don’t see many music videos set in an empty theme park, but it’s sure a cool way to flaunt one’s success.