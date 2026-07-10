Matt Damon Knew Pedro Pascal Was A Freaking Star Years Before The Rest Of The World Caught On

Matt Damon totally just blew my mind by dropping some unexpected BTS trivia about Pedro Pascal. It’s hard to imagine a time when Pascal wasn’t “even a day player” since practically everyone knows who he is thanks to playing The Mandalorian, Mister Fantastic, and Joel in The Last of Us . But there was a time when the actor spent years doing random parts before hitting celebrity status.

That time apparently included a part in The Adjustment Bureau, starring Damon and Emily Blunt. And despite the small part, Damon knew Pascal was a freaking star years before the rest of the world caught on. Somehow I’m not surprised that Damon was impressed. He revealed the story when he stopped by The Howard Stern Show:

And there was this throwaway part of a maître d that got cut out of the movie. But I remember Emily and I went and sat down, you know and this maître d walked away and they cut and we both looked at each other and Em goes 'That guy’s really fucking good' and I said ‘yeah, what the fuck? That guy was really good.’

Damon’s not the only one who thinks that he's "really good.” I think we can all agree that there’s a reason Pascal has become so beloved. And it’s not just because of baby Yoda. He’s so good as the Mandalorian that people want to know just how long he’s going to play the part .

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It's always fun to see stories like this to remind us that celebrities all started somewhere. And for Damon to share this story about Pascal, it adds further proof as to why the latter is always working. He even has a romance with Danny Ramirez coming out soon. But I think Damon describes Pascal's star power best:

There was something just interesting and incredibly real and natural and I was just like guy’s really - and years later I found out it was Pedro Pascal.

Maybe that's the best way to describe why so many love Pedro Pascal. His roles as Joel, the Mandalorian, and Mister Fantastic have all felt real. It doesn't matter if he's in a post apocalyptic world or in space, he gives a performance that's believable. And fans have become protective over his roles, specifically Last of Us fans who couldn't imagine anyone else in that part. Additionally, there's his memorable roles in Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman 1984 and more

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Damon's story reminds me of the time I learned