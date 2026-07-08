Epic Universe Is Finally Figuring Out Nighttime As Head Honcho Sends Sweet Message After Fireworks Display

Epic Universe is having an amazing summer. Just weeks after celebrating its first birthday, Universal Orlando started testing a new fireworks display. That finally broke big for crowds this week, and head honcho Michael Aiello sent a sweet message to theme park fans as the show garnered its first reactions online. Meanwhile, along with the new display, the theme park is finally figuring out late night events, which should both prove to be a cash cow for the parks and a fun change up for the fans.

Let’s break it all down.

The Sweet Message Michael Aiello Shared With Universal Orlando Fans

Senior Director Of Entertainment Creative Development Michael Aiello has long been a fixture at the Universal theme parks. He was there to comment on the grand opening of “Celestial Goodnight,” the combination light show, water show and fireworks show that is now running as the park closes each night. One thing I hadn’t really thought through about the big fireworks show was that it marks the first time the parks have had a nightly fireworks event in “decades.”

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Tonight is a really special night for Epic Universe and Universal Orlando Resort. Celestial Goodnight officially comes to life, bringing nightly aerial fireworks back to Universal Orlando Resort for the first time in decades. This show is filled with fountains, music, lights, fireworks, and a whole lot of heart. But more than anything, it represents the incredible team behind it.

When I think about it, a lot of Universal’s other nighttime events are things like The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle, which is beautiful and fun, but is a show based around projections on the famous school for Witchcraft and Wizardry. CineSational is also popular, but uses drones instead of fireworks for its nighttime display.

Aiello also said on X (Twitter ) it took a lot of work to bring this addition to Epic’s closing show.

Long nights, early mornings, programming, rehearsals, changes, problem-solving, and so much creative energy went into making this happen. I’m incredibly proud of this team and all of our partners who helped bring this show to life. Tonight, Guests get to look up and experience something truly special. Thank you to everyone who made it possible.

Meanwhile, fans online could not stop posting video after video of the gorgeous display online, if you’ve been wanting a taste of what you can get if you shell out for an Epic Universe ticket.

Full Video: Check out Celestial Goodnight's debut performance, now playing at Universal #EpicUniverse! pic.twitter.com/elpMEzaePlJuly 8, 2026

It really does look like it caps the night off in the perfect way, doesn’t it?