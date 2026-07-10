The Miranda Priestly Line From The Devil Wears Prada 2 That Left Emily Blunt Shook: ‘I Shriveled’

The Devil Wears Prada is one of the best 2000's movies, which is why fans were so hyped when it was revealed that a long-awaited sequel was finally coming. The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit theaters back in May, and caught up with the beloved cast of characters. That includes Emily Blunt's Emily, and the actress revealed one line of dialogue that made her "shrivel" in front of Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly.

The original movie (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) made audiences fall in love with Emily, and moviegoers were shocked when she was an antagonist of the sequel. But Miranda threw some epic shade at her as a result, saying, "You’re not a visionary, you’re a vendor." During an interview with The New York Times, Blunt revealed her reaction to that savage line, offering:

I did dissolve! We were very close, and then she fixes those minty green eyes on you, and I shriveled. She really relished the word 'vendor' as well. But you need Emily to get a dressing down. It’s vital that character gets her comeuppance. I think it feels very Greek, that scene.

She's not wrong. While she eventually reached peace with Miranda and Andy at the end of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Emily needed to be put in her place after trying to steal control of Runway. The Devil Wears Prada has lots of great quotes, and the one about Emily being a "vendor" is definitely a memorable one from the sequel.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

While Emily Blunt has a great relationship with Meryl Streep in real life, that doesn't mean that she wasn't intimidated when getting read to filth by Miranda Priestly. That's why she "shriveled" on the set, although the scene in question is one of the most delightfully savage in the sequel's 119-minute runtime.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Reviews for The Devil Wears Prada 2 were generally positive, and the audience score was even higher on Rotten Tomatoes. The original movie is what made Emily Blunt into a household name, so it was definitely a full-circle moment for her to reprise that role in the long-awaited sequel. And while Emily was one of the antagonists of David Frankel's follow-up film, she reached peace with Andy by its conclusion. The final shot of the movie features Andy, Miranda, and Nigel working in their respective offices at Runway in a gorgeous ending to the story. Of course, there are some fans who are hoping for a third book-to-screen adaptation.