I Just Learned A New Detail About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure At Disney World That’s Making Me Very Hungry

My friends, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s opening date set for June 28th at the Magic Kingdom, we’re officially “Almost There.” So far we’ve gotten tons of tantalizing peeks at the impressive Princess and the Frog-based animatronics the ride will feature, as well as a ton of information on the new musical critters it introduces. But now I’ve learned what could be the tastiest update on this upcoming Disney attraction, and it’s making me very hungry.

In the run-up to this summer’s long-awaited activation of The Princess and the Frog’s new theme park presence, the good people at Disney Parks spoke with People . In that conversation, it was confirmed by a rep from the most magical place on Earth that the scent of Beignets will be present throughout the line for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

This, of course, is the latest example of Disney Parks' "Smellitizers" at work. If you've ever wondered why you've randomly been struck with the smell of popcorn or other nose-pleasing scents at various rides and attractions at Disney locations, this is basically why. As fans waft specific scents into your personal space, it's supposed to invoke specific feelings.

In the case of beignets, that is a well-played reference to one of Tiana's culinary specialties in The Princess and the Frog. Now I don’t know if they’ll be selling those treats near the actual line at the Magic Kingdom’s long-awaited Splash Mountain replacement. However, I think they should totally look into doing so, as the lengthy wait times are going to only make people all the more eager to partake in those traditional New Orleans delights.

Come to think of it, while we’re planning ahead, coffee should definitely be an offer as well. How can you have a beignet without some delicious caffeinated bliss? That’s like not using your Disney+ subscription to rewatch The Princess and the Frog, in honor of this new attraction and the film’s 15th anniversary.

Of course, this news makes a lot of sense as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is bringing this very delicious treat to the Disney Parks. Per further reporting from KLFY , Frontierland’s Golden Oak Outpost and Fantasyland’s The Friar’s Nook are the places parkgoers will want to hit up to fulfill their cravings. That first location is going to be your best bet for pre and post-ride munchies, as it's not too far from the location of the attraction.

Fittingly enough, no one was happier to help sell that fact than the woman who played Tiana’s friend Charlotte in The Princess and the Frog, actor Jennifer Cody! Watch her bust out her pitch-perfect performance yet again, in the video below:

I don’t know when I’ll be making my next visit to Walt Disney World, but one thing is for sure. If I don’t walk out of the Magic Kingdom with a beignet, some cute merch based on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s new musical critters , and at least five rides on the Tron Lightcycle/Run, I’m going to be a bit upset. Ok, so maybe the first two goals are more on the realistic side.

As for those of you heading to Walt Disney World this summer, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be opening to the public on June 28th. So if you’re looking to strategize when to hit other Disney attractions around this sure-fire traffic driver, you can plan accordingly. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to try and get through the rest of the workday without trying to order a heap of beignets.