Fast And Furious 11 Seems To Be Spinning Its Wheels, But I Think This Could Be A Blessing In Disguise

It has been nearly two-and-a-half years since the upcoming Fast and Furious 11 was teased with the massive cliffhanger that was the Fast X ending, and we’re not any closer to seeing the final chapter in the series. Ever since Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto drove down an exploding dam with his fate left unknown, fans of the Fast and Furious franchise have been wondering what’s next. If recent reports about the blockbuster’s status are to be trusted, it sounds like the next and final chapter is spinning its wheels.

Though this has me admittedly pretty bummed out (I’m a massive, unapologetic fan of the property), I think this could actually be a blessing in disguise for Fast and Furious 11, its cast and crew, and the franchise as a whole. It sounds crazy, but hear me out…

Let’s Be Real, The Fast And Furious Franchise Has Gotten Too Insane In Recent Years

Don’t get me wrong, I will go to bat for Dom and the rest of the crew until the day I die, but I think the story should have wrapped up years ago with the release of Furious 7. Though the movies have continued to make bank at the box office, the quality and believability of the last few installments have been lacking. I love crazy stunts, wild ideas, and absurdity on the big screen, but it feels like the series has lost the plot.

Did we need to go to space? Did we need cars deflecting missiles? Do we need villains being retconned into the narrative to tie everything together? No, no, and no! But there can be a sea change ahead…

Fast And Furious 11, With A Smaller Budget, Could Make For A More Grounded Conclusion

In October 2025, sources told The Wall Street Journal that Universal Studios wants to cut 11’s budget by a whopping $140 million. For comparison, THR reported in May 2022 that Fast X had a budget of upwards of $300 million. Though I still don’t know if I fully believe those reports about the supposed final chapter of the franchise, this could be a blessing instead of a curse if everything is pulled off.

With a massive trimming of the fat of that scale, you would think that director Louis Leterrier, Vin Diesel, and company would need to come up with a more grounded way of wrapping up the franchise if they don’t have access to massive stacks of cash to pull off elaborate (and costly) stunts and set pieces that have become franchise staples in recent years. Having a smaller scale, a more grounded story, and a tighter focus that pulls in instead of expanding outward could make for an awesome experience.

I’d Be Down To See The Franchise Go Back To Its Roots

Earlier this year, franchise staple Jordana Brewster told Collider that she would love to go back to the roots of The Fast and the Furious, the 2001 crime flick that started it all. And you know what? I’m right there with her.

I will admit that I’m a sucker for globe-trotting adventures where the Toretto crew have to find some kind of wild tech and save the world. However, I think going back to the basics could pay off immensely for Fast 11 and the franchise as a whole. Have it take place on the streets of Los Angeles, lower the stakes, and focus more on the human drama that made us fall in love with these characters nearly a quarter century ago. Do it, Dom!

Regardless of what happens with Fast and Furious 11 (or whatever it’s called on its release date), I’ll be there with my seatbelt on waiting for the next adventure.