See The Cool And Dramatic Way Chris Pratt And Co. Were Introduced To Disneyland Paris’ Guardians Of The Galaxy

At long last, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is almost here. While domestically we have to wait until May 5 to see the film, the European premiere took place over the weekend, fittingly, at Disneyland Paris. The cast of the movie was on hand alongside director James Gunn, and they got to meet their theme park counterparts.

Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus opened last year and while it doesn’t have a Guardians of the Galaxy attraction, it does have the Guardians as walk-around characters, and they were apparently on hand to meet the cast when they arrived at Disneyland Paris in epic fashion, as Chris Pratt shared on Instagram.

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, and Vin Diesel, were all on hand for the special premiere event, and it looks like even they were quite excited with their entrance through the fog into Avengers Campus.

The best part, however, is seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy actors looking at their theme park counterparts, as we can see Zoe Saldana across from Disneyland Paris’ Gamora and Star-Lord.

The Guardians of the Galaxy have actually become some of the most popular Marvel characters inside Disney theme parks. Due to the fact that Marvel has an existing deal with Universal for use of characters in the theme parks, Disney is actually somewhat limited in what characters it's able to use for attractions in different parks.

However, because the Guardians of the Galaxy were fairly obscure characters prior to the first MCU movie, they weren’t used by Universal, making them fair game for Disney. The Guardians of the Galaxy now have two attractions in Disney Parks, Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout at Disney California Adventure, which was rethemed from the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot.

Disneyland Paris doesn't have a dedicated Guardians of the Galaxy attraction, it has an Avengers roller coaster that nobody else has, though it does have the Tower of Terror near Avengers Campus, just as Disney California Adventure does, so it uses the building for a Marvel themed projection and drone show, that used the occasion of the premiere event in a very special way.

One certainly wonders if we could see Disneyland Paris' tower get rethemed in the same way that Disney California Adventure was, though you get the feeling if that was going to happen, it would have happened by now.

This looks like everybody had an incredible time. The only thing better would be actually getting to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie that we once thought we might never actually see is finally almost here, and based on early reactions, it's everything fans have been waiting for.