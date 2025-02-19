Somebody Took A Dump On A Disneyland Roller Coaster, And Now I'm Going To Be Leery To Go On This Ride

I have heard of some roller coasters being so thrilling that they figuratively scared the shit out of somebody, but I’ve never seen it happen literally. And yet, that’s apparently what happened recently at one of the international Disneyland parks, and in a ride that might honestly be the last ones you’d expect.

A social media post has gone viral from a guest visiting Hong Kong Disneyland who was about to get on Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, the family coaster in the park’s recently opened World of Frozen. Luckily, they looked before they stepped because things could have been… messy.

Apparently, somebody… just… decided they couldn’t hold things any longer, and so they decided to just… let it go while on the ride itself. Needless to say this is just about the worst thing I can imagine. Now I’m going to have to thoroughly examine every theme park attraction before I get on for something I never thought I’d have to worry about.

Visiting all the Disney Parks, as well as other theme parks, outside the U.S. is something on my personal bucket list. I just so happened to recently start investigating a trip to Hong Kong Disneyland this year, as the park is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Many international Disney Parks have unique versions of classic attractions that you have to travel to in order to experience. World of Frozen was certainly on my list of things I wanted to see. While Frozen is already huge at Disney World, Hong Kong has the first of two Frozen lands, with the second currently under construction at Disneyland Paris.

I’m not sure how this happens. Even the most random and unforeseen accident that I can comprehend doesn’t bring us here. A ride like Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs is exactly the wrong sort of attraction to bring about this reaction. It’s fairly tame as roller coasters go, but it shouldn’t result in people being that relaxed.

But then on top of the mess itself happening, you have the fact that it was left on the seat and not in somebody’s clothes. I’m sure that with the massive number of children wandering around a Disney park on any given day, these sorts of accidents do happen on a fairly regular basis. Still, they should be the sort of things that parents clean up, not Disneyland Cast Members.

It’s also not an inconsequential point that World of Frozen is the newest addition to Hong Kong Disneyland. There’s no good place for this sort of thing to happen, but seeing it in the newest, and therefore the cleanest part of the park is just that little bit more painful.

We all have to share theme parks together people, so can we all do each other favor and try to keep the mess to a minimum? Nothing is going to ruin the magic quite like coming across this sort of thing.