Tom Brady Rode Tower Of Terror With His Kids, And The Photo Is Classic

Tom Brady has made more than a few “I’m going to Disney World” commercials during his NFL career, as he's won a few of them. But when you’re there as a Super Bowl champ you have to be in a parade and probably don’t get quite as much time to just vacation with your family as you might like. The former (he hasn’t unretired again, has he?) NFL quarterback recently did get to go to the most magical place on earth with his kids and it looks like he had a great time, except maybe on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Tom Brady shared some pics and videos of his recent trip to Walt Disney World on Instagram. The family got to hit all the big attractions, like the brand new Tron: Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom and Avatar: Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. They built lightsabers at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge too, but the real highlight has to be the Tower of Terror. Brady looks hilarious on this one, in both a still image and a short video, that shows him completely freaking out. Check it out in the gallery below.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) A photo posted by on

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is many things, but “mad chill” is not one of them. More than simply being a fun drop tower, this attraction actually pulls guests straight down, so you fall faster than gravity, making the thrill a bit more intense than your average drop ride. Not everybody loves drop rides and it looks like Brady might be one of those people.

It looks like Brady and his family got the full Disney Parks VIP experience, there’s nobody else in the Tower of Terror ride vehicle, and you can see empty seats behind the family in the video. It’s frequently necessary for celebrities to hit the parks that way, as they may get mobbed by fans otherwise, though it can occasionally cause issues, as it did when the Kardashians took over the Mad Tea Party at Disneyland. At least in this case, fans weren’t forced to see a bunch of empty seats as they waited for their turn to ride.

There’s also almost nobody in the pre-show room for Flight of Passage, which has the other highlight in this collection of Disney World pics, as Tom Brady does what we’ve all done at least once, and uses the digitized version of ourselves on the screen as an excuse to dance around like a goofball. It’s clear that Brady was having as much fun as anybody else on this trip, Tower of Terror notwithstanding.

As somebody who actually saw Tom Brady at Disney World, in one of the Super Bowl champion parades, I'm glad he and his family had a great time. And this time they didn't make getting between Frontierland and Tomorrowland difficult by causing crowds.