Sydney Sweeney Posted A Chaotic Photo Dump From Halloween Horror Nights, And I'm Obsessed With Her Minions And Mario-Related Antics

When Sydney Sweeney isn’t starring in some of the hottest movies and TV shows, the actress knows how to have fun with her squad. Most recently, she did that in a big way for spooky season. Sweeney recently visited the 2024 Halloween Horror Nights houses with a group of friends, and she later shared a chaotic photo dump of the outing. There's a lot to love from the pics, but I'm really obsessed with her Minions and Super Nintendo World-related antics.

The Euphoria star revealed herself to be a theme park fan last spring when she effortlessly rocked Mickey Ears at Walt Disney World . Her fandom certainly shone through then, but her recent trip to Universal Studios Hollywood for the Halloween festivities was something else entirely. I wasn’t expecting her to make me want a minions rainbow hat, but she and her friends made them look so good. Check it out in the Instagram post below:

Sydney Sweeney posted a whopping 17 slides to show off her birthday celebration at Halloween Horror Nights. The actress, who has been in a couple of big 2024 movies already and has a film with Ana De Armas on the way , celebrated her 27th birthday by goofing around at the Los Angeles-based theme park. As noted in her caption, she came for Horror Nights, but “stayed for the Minions.” Quite frankly, I can understand why.

I also love that the Immaculate star took in all the goodness that the awesome Super Nintendo World had to offer. The sight of her standing in front of warp pipe and sporting a Mario hat with her pal delights me to no end.

There’s a lot going on here, but it’s clear that Sydney Sweeney and her friends came, saw and conquered Universal Studios by having a blast of a night. And, based on the Minions, Mario and Simpsons-related merch she and her friends are sporting, they really hit up those gift shops. That evening, Sweeney was even surprised with a fun birthday cake with a picture of herself on the front that says “How does 27 taste?”

Given my own recent trip to Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights, I can attest to the wild contrast between all the horrifying horror icons you can visit in the haunted houses and the other attractions. There's so much to take in, and it can be overwhelming

The Emmy-nominated actress and her crew clearly were living for their escape to Super Nintendo World, where they jumped on Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge. They also definitely went to the land of The Simpsons to play some arcade games, which is a must for visitors. They also seemingly took part in this year’s Blumhouse-themed Terror Tram, which takes guests to the original Psycho house and offers a bunch of scares.

Considering how accustomed we are to seeing Sydney Sweeney in major glam, it’s great to see her having the best time on her birthday without a lot of fuss to her look. She wore a white knit sweater and jeans – which is not exactly a viral fashion moment for her. But, then again, she has said she doesn’t let other people dictate how she dresses .

On that note, she absolutely slayed that Minions hat! Which isn't surprising since this is Sydney Sweeney, after all. Here's wishing the actress a Happy Belated Birthday and more fun theme park adventures involving Mario and the Minions!