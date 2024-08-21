Sydney Sweeney Doesn’t Care What You Think About Her Viral Fashion Choices: 'I Don't Really Let Other People Dictate How I Should Feel Or What I Should Be Doing'
When it comes to her fashion choices, the Anyone But You star is focused on her own happiness.
As of late, Sydney Sweeney has become one of Hollywood’s fashion it-girls who has us hanging on every fashion decision, whether it be a red carpet moment or mirror selfie on Instagram. After the actress went viral on a few occasions lately while promoting her 2024 movies, she shared her thoughts on others thoughts about her sense of style.
Sydney Sweeney has gone viral for wearing a bandana for a top and wearing Angelina Jolie’s Marilyn Monroe dress at an Oscars party. When it comes to what she decides to wear for the cameras, here’s how the actress shared she thinks about her sense of style:
Sweeney has certainly boarded the train to wear popular trends like rocking a sheer dress at the Anyone But You premiere, and such. But when she recently spoke to People, the actress shared that she chooses specific pieces and ensembles because they make her “happy” rather than pleasing anyone regarding what she “should” be wearing. Sweeney also said she much prefers wearing comfortable clothes when the cameras are off, but enjoys expressing herself through fashion. As she continued:
Sweeney’s latest business endeavor is becoming the global spokesperson for the casual footwear brand, HEYDUDE. The actress shared that she noticed the brand is particularly popular among young men, and she wanted to bring a younger female audience onto the footwear company with her campaign because she’s so obsessed with the company herself. Previously, Sweeney did something similar when she had a campaign with Ford Motors. She received some backlash for partnering with the brand, before she put fans in their place for pointing out she has experience in restoring and fixing up vehicles.
Sydney Sweeney has been allowing herself to show up as the multifaceted woman she is through her business deals, acting roles and fashion moments. As she also shared:
The 26-year-old has the unique opportunity to experiment and express her sense of self and fashion in a public setting, anyway. And it sounds like she has a great mindset to do so. While a look like this old Hollywood bombshell red dress may be a signature look for her, she’s not tying herself to one sensibility moving forward.
In the past few months, Sweeney has starred in a rom-com, superhero movie and horror movies. The range is insane. We can’t wait to see her next viral fashion moment and what she has next in her career. Regarding what's next for Sweeney, we’ll be watching for the Barbarella release date and Euphoria Season 3 details.
