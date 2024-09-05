Sydney Sweeney And Ana de Armas Are Doing A Movie Together, And We Finally Have The First Look At Eden

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney has had a great year with her projects. She made us laugh during her SNL debut and freaked us out with her horror film Immaculate . With only a few months left of 2024 movie releases , Sweeney’s next project will have her doing a new movie with Ana de Armas called Eden with a thrilling first look.

With the Toronto Film Festival debuting some great upcoming movies, Ron Howard’s Eden will be one of them. Vanity Fair’s Instagram post gives us the first look we’ve been waiting for with photos of the glowing star power of Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas, known for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde , in their first film together:

Vanity Fair’s first look photos are doing a great job hyping up Ron Howard’s Eden. We see Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby in their tanned island attire. There’s also Ana de Armas on the shoulders of two apparently obedient men and Sydney Sweeney with Daniel Brühl and her director. I also love the appearance contrast between the two women in the photos, as de Armas has got her Jazz Age heiress look going on while Sweeney has her simple housewife look down. It’ll be interesting to see how these two characters will get along in the survival thriller.

Of course, fans can’t stop talking in the comments about Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas getting to share screen time together in Eden. Can you blame them? They’re both incredibly stunning and talented. Not to mention, they’d both make the list of being excellent Bond girls if studios are looking. I’m all the more curious about what their working chemistry will be like in the upcoming movie.

What we know so far about Eden is that it’s on the brink of being a thrilling true-life survival story come to life on the big screen. Considering Ron Howard did such a great job retelling the Tham Luang cave rescue in Thirteen Lives , I have no doubts that the American director can take another crack at real-life characters fighting for their lives. Based on Vanity Fair’s first look, Ron Howard did his homework traveling around the Galápagos to research the bizarre true tale of Floreana’s early settlers in the 1930s.

The eccentric cast of characters follows Sydney Sweeney as a German housewife who relocates with her husband to what they thought was an uninhabited island in the Galápagos. They then realize that a German philosopher and his wife were there first. Before you know it, Ana de Armas’ The Baroness decides to set roots there too. With a power struggle to unfold for control of the island, Howard teases that pressures end up turning these “unpredictable” characters into “dangerous” ones.

Knowing that Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney will star together in a movie about outlandish characters fighting for island bearings, I can’t wait to see what Eden has in store for audiences. Ron Howard’s survival thriller will make its TIFF debut on September 7th.