The Main Street Electrical Parade’s Food And Merchandise Is As Impressive As The Show

Whenever anything new and exciting comes along at Disneyland Resort, you can be sure that with it will come two things, food and merchandise. The return of nighttime spectaculars at the Disneyland Resort are certainly no exception. There will be a lot of cool new things that park fans are going to want to check out that they’ve never experienced before.

From delicious and creative food to cool merchandise items, there are a lot of things that are brand new and available to help guests celebrate the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade and other nighttime spectaculars, like World of Color. We had a chance to preview some of these items before the shows returned, and here are a few of our favorites:

(Image credit: CinemaBlend)

Elliot Popcorn Bucket

Let’s start with the elephant in the room, or in this case, the dragon. While the original Pete’s Dragon isn’t exactly the most popular Disney movie, the dragon Elliot is a big part, literally, of the Main Street Electrical Parade. This popcorn bucket, fashioned after dragon's float is sure to be a hot item. Collectable popcorn buckets are among the most in demand merchandise items in the Disney parks. You need only look at the recent insanity surrounding the Figment bucket released at Epcot earlier this year. This one will likely be no exception. Like the float, the popcorn bucket lights up, making it a potentially fun decoration when you're not eating popcorn from its back.

(Image credit: CinemaBlend)

Turtle Sipper

After you eat all that popcorn, you’ll likely need something to drink and, so of course, Disney has you covered there as well with this collectable turtle sipper. Like the popcorn bucket, the sipper lights up and looks just like one of the floats in the Main Street Electrical Parade. A lot of people are probably going to want to own this set. As with other collectible items, the number that each guest can purchase is limited, though that likely won't stop Disney scalpers from trying to make a profit off fans who can't make it to the park.

(Image credit: CinemaBlend)

Churros

Churros are always popular and have become a regular offering at most theme parks. Even Tim Allen is sure to grab one when he visits Disneyland. A few new options will be available as part of the current celebration. At Fantasyland, you’ll find a churro covered in electric sprinkles that comes with a buttercream also laced with sprinkles. In the hub, you’ll find a churro covered in blueberry sugar, which also includes a blueberry cheesecake dipping sauce. It seems the only way to make the fried snack better is to make an awesome sauce to go with them. One churro that needs no sauce, however, is the parade dreams churro, as it's already covered with a fruit drizzle and rainbow candy.

(Image credit: CinemaBlend)

Parade Macaron

One of the sweet treats we got to try at our preview was this delicious macaron. We’re used to seeing macaroons as small, bite-sized, treats, but this one is pretty big. It’s designed to resemble the drum that's part of the one of the Main Street Electrical Parade floats, and it even includes a little candy logo on top. It’s full of a lemon curd and buttercream, and the cookie is flavored with almond. I would have filled a bag with these things if I'd had the chance.

(Image credit: CinemaBlend)

Fresh Kettle Corn

Popcorn is always a popular snack for theme park guests, and those looking for something a bit sweeter can always go with kettle corn instead. Disneyland has sold more than its share of the delicious snack over the years but, with the Main Street Electrical Parade, guests will have their first chance to eat kettle corn made on the spot inside Disneyland. The first popcorn cart guests see when they walk onto Main Street U.S.A will actually be making the kettle corn on site, a first in the park. Throw this in your new bucket and you have the ultimate electrical parade experience.

(Image credit: CinemaBlend)

MSEP Minnie Ears

There may be no piece of merchandise from a Disney Park more iconic than the mouse ears. The classic Mickey Mouse hat or Minnie Mouse headband has been designed and redesigned countless times to incorporate every character and franchise from the four corners of Disney and, now, it's been done again with a Main Street Electrical Parade headband. It features Elliot done up in lights, the parade float, Mickey and the parade logo, all in bright colors, and musical notes are used throughout to reference the parade music that we all know and love so much.

This is just a taste of what is now available at Disneyland Resort in celebration of the return of nighttime spectaculars. There's more food, like cookies and and an incredibly indulgent brownie. There's additional gear, including the ever popular spirit jersey. And believe it or not, this isn't the end. Not everything that will be released in conjunction with these new night shows was released on debut night. This is literally only the beginning.