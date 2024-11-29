The Story Behind The Worst Tasting Drink At Epcot, And Why Everybody Tries It

As the resident CinemaBlend theme park expert, I'm a guy who visits Walt Disney World as often as possible. My favorite park at the resort is Epcot. A lot of what's new at Disney World can currently be found there, but I love Epcot primarily because my favorite thing to do when at a theme park is eat. Epcot has the best food at Disney World with unique restaurants like Space 220 and an incredible variety of food from around the world thanks to World Showcase. Whether you're looking for a fine dining experience or a delicious treat, Epcot has it all.

While Epcot has the best food at Disney World it also -- it must be said -- has the absolute worst drink you could find at the entire resort. It’s bitter and tastes awful, and yet, people can’t stop drinking it.

In fact, I’ve actually had it more than once, even though I admit it’s awful. Sit back my friends and let me introduce you to my friend, Beverly.

Club Cool At Epcot Contains Coke Drinks From Around The World

Coca-Cola and Disney have been partners for years, and in 1998 that relationship resulted in the opening of Ice Station Cool at Epcot. In 2005 the location was renamed Club Cool. The current version of the Club Cool reopened in 2021, being moved as part of Epcot’s five-year redevelopment.

Obviously, the main purpose of the location is to be a place to purchase Coca-Cola products. If you want a cold drink or want to buy some Coke-branded merch, they have you covered. However, one of the big draws for the location is the free samples.

Taking inspiration from Epcot’s World Showcase, Coke from around the world can be found at Club Cool. Not every country offers the same Coke products. Tastes vary among different cultures and so in different countries you can find drinks that can’t be found elsewhere, using unique local flavors.

Most of these are quite good. I made a point to try everything available on my last trip to Epcot. Madagascar’s Bonbon Anglais is a delicious blend of tropical fruit. I was particularly surprised by how much I enjoyed Russia’s Sprite Cucumber, which is even more refreshing than the standard version we have. China’s Suan Mei Tang, which is a sour plum tea, doesn’t work for everybody. But then there’s the drink that works for almost nobody.

What Is Beverly And Why Is It Terrible?

On one side of the soda fountain, you’ll find a drink labeled simply “Beverly.” It was developed as an apéritif specifically for the Italian market. Traditionally apéritifs are alcoholic drinks, though Beverly is non-alcoholic, served before meals. They are supposed to aid with digestion. They are usually not sweet, and Beverly certainly fits the bill in that regard.

Beverly was first introduced in Italy in 1969 and it is an extremely bitter drink. Reportedly, it’s made with grapefruit rind which is what gives it its extremely bitter flavor. While there are certainly some people who somehow actually like Beverly, it’s generally agreed upon as the worst. And yet, that’s exactly why people drink it.

Beverly Is So Popular For Being So Bad That It’s Now Only Available To Sample

Drinking the terrible thing has become something of a rite of passage for people now when they visit Epcot. So, is Beverly really as bad as people say? Many people simply must find out. Other people get their friends to try it as a practical joke and then record the response. This has made Beverly the most popular thing to sample in Club Cool.

While the other available beverages in the Club Cool fountain have changed over the years, Beverly is the one drink that has remained a constant through the years. It’s so popular that it’s now produced specifically to sample.

While it was produced for Italy, Beverly was discontinued there back in 2009. There are now only four places on Earth where it can be found. Coke has two World of Coca-Cola Museums, one at its home in Atlanta, and another in Las Vegas. The other two spots are at Disney World, the Coca-Cola store at Disney Springs, and Epcot’s Club Cool.

Beverly is now produced for no reason other than so people can try it. Regardless, It seems unlikely the crowds will be going away anytime soon.