This New Universal Horror Unleashed Deal Makes Me Want To Go Back ASAP

So, I love experiencing all the upcoming horror movies as they come out like the next person, but as a life-long theme park fan, Universal Horror Nights is a must. I love how the parks have brought varying properties to life over the years with its annual events. The options are only growing. Which brings me to Universal Horror Unleashed.

If you like feeling immersed in your own scary movie for the fun of it (like I do), but are on a budget, you’re going to want to pay attention to the limited time deal Las Vegas’s own Universal Horror Unleashed has for a limited time.

(Image credit: Universal)

I’ve Been To Universal’s Las Vegas Attraction, And It’s A Thrilling Good Time

Universal Horror Unleashed is a year-round version of Horror Nights that takes place in a massive warehouse. This is compared to the seasonal events that take place at Universal Studios' theme parks. After the venue opened this past August, CinemaBlend was invited to check it out, and I genuinely had such a scary fun time. Once you enter the warehouse, you’re transported into a world full of all sorts of haunting characters who not only roam around, but you can actually strike a conversation with some of them and learn about their origins, too.

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The main event is its four haunted houses inside, too: Universal Monsters, Scarecrow: The Reaping, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer. But, here’s the thing: the haunted houses are longer, orchestrated to leave you more disarmed and you get to experience it with your party rather than the typical “conga line” you typically get at Horror Nights. I actually found the whole thing more terrifying than Horror Nights when I went (in a good way).

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

If You Want To Go On A Budget, Check Out This New Ticket Deal

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The big deal happening right now for Universal Horror Unleashed is that you can grab a one-time general admission access ticket for $49 rather than its typical price that ranges from $59 to $89. And, other types of passes are discounted as well. This deal going on until April 30 will allow you to get a ticket for the attraction within the next month. So, if you’re already planning to be in Las Vegas or you were looking for a budget way to experience it, now’s the time to get tickets. You can look over the deal yourself on Universal Horror Unleashed’s website.

As a vet of the event, I definitely recommend taking advantage of this one. It will allow you to enjoy it at a lower price, and perhaps even put some of your extra money into the yummy signature drinks and food available at the attraction, or travel around Vegas. I know I'm definitely enticed by this deal, and thinking about going back now that I know about this.

If you’ve been to Horror Nights, you know that since it’s a seasonal event, it’s always going to be crowded and you can’t get away from the extra expenses, but Horror Unleashed has the benefit of off-season, and I imagine it will be an even better time right now since not everyone thinks to go right now. Happy haunts!