Universal Is Getting Its First Ever Nighttime Water Park Event And I Can't Get Over How Good Of A Deal This Is
There's a lot to lava-bout this new Universal Orlando offering!
Everyone can relate to the fact that heading out to a theme park, much less an aquatic destination such as Universal’s Volcano Bay, can be a bit pricey. But every now and then, a deal comes along that makes so much sense, it’d be crazy not to feel a little extra motivation to check out everything new coming to Universal Orlando. One such offer has just been announced, involving that very water based thrill park, and I feel a heatwave coming on in the midst of Jersey’s current frigid spell.
Universal Volcano Bay Nights Sounds Like A Total Blast
Starting on April 12th, select Saturday nights will now belong to Universal Volcano Bay Nights! Billed as "the first-ever nighttime event at Universal Orlando Resort's water theme park,” it sounds like the park’s answer to Walt Disney World’s own major event H2O Glow. Guests will have the opportunity to party in the splash zone, with DreamWorks character meet and greets, live music, and access to select rides being offered.
And even if you’re planning to be there for the night, you can access Volcano Bay starting at 4 PM and enjoy some fun in the sun as well. So far, this fresh and fun offering sounds like a savvy way to help park goers beat the Saturday night crowd at Universal Studios Florida. I’m still having flashbacks to our own intrepid reporter Dirk Libbey’s account of a wild Universal concert for Mardi Gras.
This sounds like a perfect diversion that’ll keep the party going, while avoiding those concert crowds in a limited attendance setting. However, the potential to avoid witnessing some of those disgusting Volcano Bay stories you may have heard isn’t even the best part.
Volcano Bay Nights Include Quite A Few Perks
Here’s where the “deal” part comes in: tickets are $99.99 per person, plus tax, and there’s quite a bit included in this package. Free parking, “complimentary treats,” and even a souvenir Volcano Bay Freestyle cup are all thrown into your ticket for Universal Volcano Bay’s nocturnal shindig.
Now looking at Volcano Bay tickets at the time of writing, a whole day, non-Florida resident pass is $80 per person, plus tax. And if Universal Parks News Today's pricing for a Mardi Gras Freestyle cup are correct, you're already saving $18.99 by partaking. Add in those complimentary treats, and you might find yourself more open to purchasing the premium options that will also be available.
But even if you just stick with all of these goodies added in, the smart Universal traveller should definitely take advantage of Universal Volcano Bay Nights. One could easily spend the day in either Universal Islands of Adventure or Universal Studios Florida, take a break in the middle of the day to gear up and recharge, and head out to Volcano Bay for this last hurrah.
Even as a separately ticketed event, the extras alone help offset the additional cost that multi-day ticket holders have already shelled out. If this was available on my last trip to the parks, it would have been even more convenient, as the Cabana Bay Beach Resort is practically next door to Volcano Bay, and would have made for an eventful nightcap.
So feel free to spend your days nabbing some of that sweet SNL 50 merch and riding the rides of Universal Studios Florida, but just remember to save some room on your schedule for Universal Volcano Bay Nights!
