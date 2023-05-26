Universal Orlando Has A Shirtless Jeff Goldblum Brownie In Its New Jurassic Park Store, And It Looks As Tasty As It Sounds

It’s the 30th anniversary of the original Jurassic Park movie and in celebration, Universal Orlando has opened a special Jurassic Park tribute store with all kinds of cool new merch for fans to pick up, but the best item in the place has to be a brownie that includes an image of the movie’s most meme-able moment, a shirtless Jeff Goldblum.

Alicia Stella of Orlando ParkStop checked out the new Jurassic Park Tribute Store today and she posted an image of the sexiest brownie I have ever seen. While the chocolate and caramel dessert looks delicious on its own, what really sets it apart from the rest is the artistic, and edible, rendering of Jeff Goldblum with his shirt open.

Shirtless Goldblum is one of those images that has been reproduced so many times that it's become ubiquitous. Literal statues of shirtless Goldblum have been constructed. And yet somehow it’s no less amazing whenever, or in this case, wherever, you see it. This is apparently an $8 brownie, which may seem a bit steep, though not for theme park food, I would certainly pay that much to experience this brownie. Just how does a shirtless Goldblum taste?

Universal Orlando opens new Tribute Stores on a fairly regular basis to either celebrate the various events taking place in the resort, like Mardi Gras or Halloween Horror Nights, or to celebrate some other event connected to the park. Last summer we got an epic Tribute Store inspired by Back to the Future and Jaws. With two different Jurassic Park-inspired attractions at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, including the still fairly new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, it’s fitting the parks would celebrate the anniversary of the birth of the franchise.

The Tribute Stores almost function as attractions themselves. In addition to all the merchandise available, and also the thematic food, the stores usually include other thematic elements that make them worth visiting even if you’re not necessarily planning to buy anything. Fans of the franchise will want to include this store on any trip to Universal Orlando Resort this summer.

The future of Jurassic Park as a franchise is unclear. While Jurassic World: Dominion wasn't necessarily the end of the current era of the franchise, we haven't heard much about a new entry. At the same time, some sort of future is all but certain. The original film is still iconic and the movies that have come out since have been money-makers.

Even if we are in a franchise lull and it will be years before we get more Jurassic Park, we will always have a shirtless Jeff Goldblum to keep us warm at night while we wait for more dinosaur action. We should probably stock up on these brownies in the meantime.