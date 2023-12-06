Universal Orlando Issued A Scott Pilgrim-Themed Warning On Park Etiquette As A Joke, But I Think It's Still Pretty Valid

Warning: spoilers for Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off are firmly in play, particularly for Episode 7 - “2 Scott 2 Pilgrim.” If you haven’t played through this reinvention of the Pilgrim mythos yet, you’ve been warned.

Universal Parks and its social media branding are a legend among the theme park industry. With some well placed snark, and a lot of hot takes on pop culture, the people behind the messaging have a lot to be proud of when it comes to selling the company’s brand of fun. I mean, who can forget that time Universal Orlando called the fate of the E.T. Adventure ?

That said, one of the parks made a cute reference to Scott Pilgrim Takes Off that, in my mind, doubles as a warning towards proper park etiquette. Yes, it’s a joke referring to one of the 2023 TV schedule's finest hours. However, considering the roughhousing we’ve seen at some of the happiest places on Earth, I think it’s still pretty valid.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Universal’s Scott Pilgrim Themed Warning, And Why It Kind Of Makes Sense

Ever the troll when it comes to all things theme park, the Twitter platform for Universal’s Florida-based destination put out quite a bit of cheek with one of its latest missives. Using its voice to warn people of the dangers of hashing out your relationship/ex-relationship issues at a place meant to excite one and all, the company released the following statement:

PSA: Please don't fight your 7 evil exes at Universal Studios.December 4, 2023 See more

Now this is clearly a fun reference to Scott Pilgrim’s precious little streaming reboot, obviously. And it’s not like people are actually fighting their seven evil exes in the same place where they can race Jimmy Fallon on a big wheel across New York. But considering how wild theme parks can get, I’m starting to think this is a warning that’s ahead of the curve.

With everything from random knife attacks to that recent Disneyland streaking incident making the news from time to time, you truly don’t know what will happen when you head out to somewhere like Universal Orlando. As such, it’s better to be safe than sorry, which makes me appreciate this joke even more.

But at face value this Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is also just a cute reminder of a moment from the recent series that’s new on Netflix ; especially when that show tipped its hat to Universal Orlando in a rather sweet way.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Moment Universal Orlando Referenced

If you haven’t watched creators/writers Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski’s reinvention of the Scott Pilgrim story, we’re about to get into big spoilers. More specifically, this moment we’re about to discuss is from Episode 7 - “2 Scott 2 Pilgrim.” So if you want to punch out before we get to the good stuff, this is the point to do so.

Still here? Great, because in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, we learn via a Virtual Guuy photo album that Scott (Michael Cera) and Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) get married in the future! And through his conversation with Old Scott Pilgrim (Will Forte), Young Scott sees the Universal Orlando moment pictured above, while learning the following knowledge:

"Scott: Aww, we get married? This is really sweet actually. And a honeymoon in Florida?! I love it!

Old Scott: Yeah, I met Optimus Prime. Optimus fucking Prime."

So the bad news is that Old Scott has his reasons to show his younger self these moments, and it’s not a happy one. But the good news is, Scott and Ramona got to meet a Minion, and Scott Pilgrim’s Netflix series got to drop a sweet reference by using composer Nigel Godrich’s 8-bit rendition of the Universal Pictures Fanfare. Clearly a moment of mixed emotions, but it works perfectly with the message this new battle is trying to get across.

Which, in a way, only makes Universal Orlando’s tweet even more valuable. Because if you can’t just enjoy your day in the park without turning your enemies into loose change, you might just miss out on the fun. And do you really want to end the day knowing you lost out on the chance to meet Optimus fucking Prime?