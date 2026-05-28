Travis Kelce Defends Chugging A Beer On Camera During Date With Taylor Swift: 'It Could've Gotten Messy'

As the NBA playoffs continue their run on the 2026 TV schedule , Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s appearance at Game 3 of the Knicks vs. Cavaliers series is still making headlines. That’s because, after the football player went viral for chugging a beer courtside, on camera and in front of his fiancée, he defended his choice to do it.

This all came up when Jason Kelce told his brother that he “cannot be out there chugging beers in public” in an exaggerated tone during an episode of New Heights . In response, Travis said he could chug the energy drink he was holding, and then defended his choice to down the beer at the game, saying:

It was a classy chug, Jason. Alright. Didn’t spill one drop. Didn’t crush the can. I’m on hardwood floor at an NBA game; it could’ve gotten messy. It was a smooth, classy chug to get people going.

Well, I’d say all that is true. As you can see in the video Dave Portnoy posted below, after Taylor Swift winked and waved at the camera, Travis stood up and started chugging. Nothing spilled, it was smooth, and it got the crowd hyped:

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I love how Taylor was getting ready to act like she was on screen at a Grammys award show and then it just turned into a Travis chug. 😂. What a strange but weirdly perfect odd couple pic.twitter.com/cEKwE0a69rMay 24, 2026

Jason said he agreed with his brother’s points, as Travis continued to explain his actions:

We were down [explitive] ten points, and trying to get [explitive] some type of energy going in the building.

It certainly got the energy going in the room and on the internet. That chug went viral alongside other moments Travis and Taylor Swift had at the game. Overall, it was a fun instance, and the football player is right: it was a “classy chug.” Jason agreed with that too, as he said:

It was an elegant chug. It wasn’t too much energy. It was the just right amount, and it was smooth. Just like everything you do.

They then provided a play-by-play of the moment, with the former Philadelphia Eagles center explaining how impressive it was that Travis didn’t spill anything or panic during all this.

I have to say, I’m not shocked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was able to do this effortlessly. He went up on the Eras Tour stage and fearlessly danced alongside Swift and her dancers. Plus, his family has a tendency to do things like chugging a beer at a sporting event where everyone can see them. (I mean, I remember how Jason jumped out of a suite in front of Swift at a Buffalo Bills game a few years ago.)

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Overall, this was a fun moment to see, especially since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s public dates tend to be few and far between. Also, I don’t know if we’ll be seeing more of them courtside in the near future, since the Knicks did win that series to advance to the NBA finals and eliminate the Cavs.

So, I guess it’s time to turn our attention to the next event for Swift and Travis, which seems to be their wedding. The singer and football player got engaged in August last year, and the word on the street is they’ll reportedly tie the knot this summer.

Will there be a “classy chug” at their wedding? If there is, it won’t be broadcast on the Jumbotron. However, this one was, and Travis Kelce seems happy that everyone saw it too.