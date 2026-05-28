Blake Lively Posted A Photo Of Ryan Reynolds, And The Internet Can’t Figure Out WTF They’re Eating

There was a point in time — long before the legal issues with Justin Baldoni and the cooled friendship with Taylor Swift — when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were one of the internet's favorite celebrity couples. They hilariously used to troll each other constantly in an effort to not be lovey-dovey, but that’s definitely changed. In a new post, Lively thirsted over her husband, whose buff arms held a plate of food, and I’m so amused over the Internet trying to guess what the heck they were eating.

Rumors have circulated lately about the state of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s marriage. Meanwhile, there's been an uptick in sweet posts and public appearances from them. The Gossip Girl star shared a photo of her and her husband enjoying some sunshine and snacks on Instagram Stories, and if the intent was to get people talking, it certainly worked.

(Image credit: Blake Lively's Instagram Stories)

However, fans’ reaction to the pics — which seemed to indicate that Blake Lively found the Deadpool star’s biceps as “yummy” as … the presumably edible delicacies on Ryan Reynolds’ plate — probably wasn’t what Lively hoped for, because for real, what is that? Thankfully, the actress provided a closer look:

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(Image credit: Blake Lively's Instagram Stories)

I don't know if the close up helped, because Reddit users’ guesses about what the couple was eating were all over the place:

The zoom in to the plate 😂, I can't make out what it even is? Cookies? Smash burger? Burnt cheese? LOL – Bubbles-48

They looked like something savory but the raspberries confuse me – limperatrice

Are those cookies or latkes? – MrsCaptain_America

Lol. I thought the exact same thing. I think she forgot the baking soda and/or used almond flour with wrong ratio. Looking greasy. – Apprehensive-Use9452

One thing’s for sure — that ain’t Taylor Swift’s cookie recipe. Maybe a super zoomed-in shot will help?

(Image credit: Blake Lively's Instagram Stories)

OK, maybe not. People are still very confused by this dish, as the comments continued:

They look like my zucchini fritters that I make in bulk when my zucchini plants are overproducing. – e5ther

I thought it was chicken wtf – surprisepineapple897

Literally thought they were 3 hamburger patties, like bc he "was in his protein window" or something just as insufferable, as is his style. – Secure_Bed_9110

I genuinely thought they were onion bhajis and couldn't understand why they would be served with fruit. – gemmadilemma

I would agree with those who said latkes, if not for the raspberries on the plate. Zucchini fritters are a good guess because that’s a vegetable that’s used in desserts (I know, it’s a reach). Or they could just be cookies.

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Either way, at least people aren’t talking about their relationship, right? The two have been seen attending events separately lately — Ryan Reynolds at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s final taping and Blake Lively at the Met Gala — so that may explain the reason for the happy couple pic. However, if she’s going to give us two close-ups of the dish, couldn't she have provided just one tiny caption of what it actually was? Help us out, please!

I’m sure we’ll be hearing more from this couple in the coming months, as Ryan Reynolds has some big projects hitting the 2026 movie calendar, while you can see Blake Lively in It Ends with Us, which is streaming with a Netflix subscription.