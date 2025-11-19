This Video Showing A Bunch Of Homer Simpson Clones Dancing In The Streets With Matt Groening Is D'oh-lightful

Disney's ongoing partnership with Epic Games has been great for fans of Fortnite, who recently spent this month bouncing between The Simpsons collaboration and a special Disney Parks game mode. We're still waiting to see if the House of Mouse will further incorporate the family into its theme parks, but until then, we know how people would react if they saw a bunch of Homer Simpsons roaming the streets.

In promotion for the Fortnite event, a bunch of people in Homer Simpson suits invaded the streets with The Simpsons creator, Matt Groening. Check out a video of the shenanigans below, and see if you can also spot the banana that resembles Springfield scientist Professor Frink:

A post shared by The Simpsons (@thesimpsons) A photo posted by on

I have to wonder how much money went into this stunt, and how long the actors had to romp around in those Homer Simpson costumes. I'm also impressed with how much runway they were given to goof off in that bowling alley, since attempting to dive through the pins like that will usually get most people removed from an establishment. Not that I would know anything about attempting to do that kind of thing as a joke....

I just can't properly express into words how much I love this. It feels like the early '90s all over again with how much love The Simpsons is getting in light of this collaboration with Fortnite. I've even seen TikToks of Gen Z kids referencing "The Bartman" and requesting it be an emote! Now, if only we could use this momentum to get Butterfinger BB's back in production.

More On The Simpsons (Image credit: Fox, Adult Swim) After The Simpsons Parodied Smiling Friends, I Love How The Adult Swim Series Just Returned The Favor

With a sequel to The Simpsons Movie on the way, and the show still topping streaming metrics on Disney+, it has me thinking the series is about to enter a new era of relevance. Hilariously enough, it seems like it's happening without the newest episodes of the series playing a factor at all, but hey, leave it to one of the the longest-running animated shows of all time to find a way to find a new audience and survive into the future.

Unfortunately, it seems that the Fortnite season featuring The Simpsons is going to come to a close at the end of November. Honestly, I'd love to see it continue for much longer, but I guess I should be grateful that I'm left wanting more as opposed to begging it to go away. I just hope it can stick around long enough to get my "Evil Homer" costume, which is a reference to his devil costume he wore in "Whacking Day."

While Fortnite will be taking The Simpsons away, the series is still available to stream with a Disney+ subscription right now. I think it's about time for me to get current on the series again, because I'm already jonesing for how much I'm going to miss the series when I won't be able to compete in a Battle Royale in the town of Springfield.