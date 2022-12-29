Walt Disney Theme Parks Add A ‘Courtesy’ Reminder To Websites Following Fights At The Happiest Place On Earth

The theme parks of the Walt Disney Company have always purported to be “the happiest place on Earth.” It’s an image that, for the most part, works out; thanks to attractions like those based off of the new movie release Avatar: The Way of Water capturing imaginations and thrilling park goers with such skill.

However, as we all know, periodic brawls break out in these kingdoms of magic , and now Disney has put a brand new “courtesy” reminder to try and discourage such activities. This new attention to Disney Parks’ rules and regs comes from a recent update (via Deadline ), which sees the following now included on official park websites:

We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion.

“Respect, kindness, and compassion” feel like they’re practically written on the gates of any Disney Parks property. However, that hasn’t stopped some from getting into drunken Disney Springs fights that escalate into not-so-magical encounters. Some of those moments have even posed serious jail time for Disneyland guests who broke those spells of peaceful enchantment with an incident of their doing.

While that’s not to say you can’t go to a Walt Disney park without expecting a fight, it’s a phenomenon that’s been covered more keenly through the age of social media. As such, it’s prudent for the company to include a kind hearted warning to those who enter that happy place. Think of it as Jiminy Cricket sitting on your shoulder while you debate buying those Park Hopper tickets in honor of next year’s debut of Tron Lightcycle Run.

Come to think of it, it might be a good time to review the rules of the road for you Disney Parks fans out there. This is especially for those of you who could potentially capture such moments on video, thanks to this clause in the Prohibited Activities section:

Photography, videotaping or recording of any kind, or otherwise engaging in any activity, for unapproved commercial purposes.

If anything, we should all be hoping for more adorable videos of people meeting their future significant other at Disneyland , or Mickey Mouse meeting a Walt Disney cosplayer to hit the internet. This is, after all, the happiest place on Earth we’re talking about here. Whether this new courtesy notice reduces the amount of incidents at Disney Parks will be something we’ll all have to wait and see about.

For now, take those words to heart, because who wants to spoil the fun of a fun-filled journey such as this? Better to go home with a pair of mouse ears and a smile than metal bracelets and a ban. Remember: life is short, the internet is forever, and Disney trips are expensive.